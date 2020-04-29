Just In
7 Tips That Can Help You In Leaving Behind The Laziness And Being An Active Person
Taking one or two lazy days where you do nothing but rest, munch on some snacks, lay down in the bed or on the couch and binge-watch your favourite show is not a bad thing. It can at times make you feel better if you have been way too busy for a few days or weeks. But doing the same thing every now and then is not a good thing. Now that the entire country is under lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak, there are chances that most of us may become lazier. Many of us might be having their daily routine turned upside-down. But this can actually harm you in the long run.
So, if you are willing to quit this laziness and become active, then we are here with tips that can help you in leaving behind your laziness.
1. Make Your Mind To Work Harder
First things first, you need to make your mind for quitting behind the laziness. Without determination, you won't be able to overcome your laziness. The first thing that you can do after waking up in the morning is to decide that you won't be sitting idle and waste your time for the entire day. Take it as a challenge that you have to utilise your day in doing something important and productive.
2. Set Some Small Goals
In order to keep laziness at bay, you don't have to do something extra-ordinary and great. Instead, you can start off by setting some small goals and achieving them. For example, you can set a goal to wake up early in the morning and making up your bed after waking up. You can then set more small goals such as cooking food, cleaning the house, doing the laundry and dishes. You can also give yourself a deadline for accomplishing those work. As you proceed, you can start doing other works too. This way you will be able to keep yourself busy in some productive and meaningful work.
3. Reward Yourself For Accomplishing Those Task
Now that you have started accomplishing small goals, you can reward yourself. Such as if you are waking up early every day and making your bed, you can prepare yourself your favourite breakfast. Similarly, after you have completed most of your work in a day, you can reward yourself by watching your favourite movie or show. But make sure you do not ignore a work just because you are watching the movie or show.
4. Think Why You Started The Work
If ever you feel demotivated and wish to give up, just remind yourself why you started doing what you are doing. Remind yourself of the goal of getting over the laziness. You need to understand that without consistency in your efforts, you may not be able to leave behind your laziness. You may think that a day off during this lockdown can help you in feeling better. But if you end scrolling down your Facebook and Insta feed can make all your efforts go in vain.
5. Avoid Procrastinating The Work
It is obvious that at times you may want to postpone a work thinking that you will work on it later. But then ‘later' never comes. If you are unable to work now, you may not be able to complete it later. However, there can be times when you may feel completely drained out as you worked tirelessly throughout the day. In that case, it is okay to take rest for a while and do the work later. But if you have been doing this every other hour without even working too much, then it is advisable to put an end to it.
6. Try To Accomplish More Work In Lesser Time
So, this is another step that can help you in giving up on your laziness. Remember how you finish all your work before leaving for the office. You wake up, prepare breakfast, take a bath, get ready and pack your lunch just in a short span of time. Make yourself do the same if you are willing to be an active person. Such as you can set a time limit that within an hour you will be washing clothes, cooking food and cleaning your room. You can do a similar thing when it comes to your office work.
7. Keep Distraction Away
Believe it or not, mobile phones and video streaming platforms can distract you to a great extent. Therefore, as soon as you start working on something, it is better that you keep away your mobile phone and avoid checking it again and again. The moment you feel like checking your phone and going through your social media feed, remind yourself that completing work is more important. After all, going through your social media feed when you have no pending work anymore is way too relaxing.
We hope that these tips will help you in being active and quitting your laziness.