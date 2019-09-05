Teachers' Day 2019: Famous Quotes About Teachers And Messages To Thank Them Life oi-Neha Ghosh

On 5 September, Teachers' Day is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. He has shown how teachers should impart wisdom and knowledge in students and also help build a strong foundation for the students.

Teachers are the ones who inspire and motivate students to achieve their goals. They guide and prepare them to face all the obstacles in their lives. They help in shaping a student's life so that he or she can become a better person in the future.

On Teachers' Day, here are a few famous quotes about teachers and messages to express gratitude to your teachers.

"Teaching is a very noble profession that shapes the character, calibre, and future of an individual. If the people remember me as a good teacher, that will be the biggest honour for me" - A. P. J. Abdul Kalam

"Technology is just a tool. In terms of getting the kids working together and motivating them, the teacher is the most important" - Bill Gates

"The mediocre teacher tells. The good teacher explains. The superior teacher demonstrates. The great teacher inspires" - William Arthur Ward

"My father was my teacher. But most importantly he was a great dad" - Beau Bridges

"A teacher who loves learning earns the right and the ability to help others learn" - Ruth Beechick

"Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world" - Malala Yousafzai

"When you study great teachers... you will learn much more from their caring and hard work than from their style." - William Glasser

A teacher is not the one who lets you choose a path but he is the one who directs you in your path. Happy Teachers' Day!

Happy Teacher Day: Thank you for making me what I am today! You made a wonderful difference in my life. Happy Teachers' Day 2019!