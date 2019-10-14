Sourav Ganguly To Become BCCI Head, Inspiring Quotes And Facts About DADA Of Indian Cricket Life oi-Deepannita Das

We Indians have a reason to celebrate today as Sourav Ganguly is all set to become the BCCI (The Board Of Control For Cricket In India) head.

Fondly called as 'Dada', Sourav's talent, leadership has earned him titles like "Bengal Tiger" and "Prince Of Kolkata" and "God Of Offside Cricket". This person has literally lived cricket.

According to the ANI report, after filing his nomination for the post of BCCI President, in Mumbai, Ganguly said, "To be in a position where I can make a difference along with team would be extremely satisfying. Hopefully, in the next few months, we can put everything in place and bring back normalcy in Indian cricket."

Manata Banerjee also took it to Twitter to congratulate him and wrote- "Heartiest congratulations to @SGanguly99 for being unanimously elected @BCCI President. Wish you all the best for your term. You have made India and #Bangla proud. We were proud of your tenure as CAB President. Looking forward to a great new innings."

Heartiest congratulations to @SGanguly99 for being unanimously elected @BCCI President. Wish you all the best for your term. You have made India and #Bangla proud. We were proud of your tenure as CAB President. Looking forward to a great new innings. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) October 14, 2019

Whenever the history of Indian cricket is mentioned, this man's name is always mentioned. Known for his gusty fives on the off-side and super sixes, his aggression in the field, dedication and passion for the game, changed the face of Indian cricket forever.

His life as a cricketer was interesting and full of challenges and this applies to Sourav's personal life as well.

He was born in Behala in West Bengal on 8 July 1972. In 1997, he faced strong opposition by his family members and was told not to marry Dona Roy, who is now the cricketer's wife. The same year he married Dona after coming back from the England tour and in 2001, his daughter Sana Ganguly was born.

Interesting facts and achievements of Sourav Ganguly

It was former England Cricketer Geoffrey Boycott who gave Ganguly the title "Prince of Calcutta"

Sourav's test batting average never went below 40.

He is the eighth-highest run-scorer in ODI and second among the Indians. In ODI he scored 11,363 runs and in test matches 7,212 runs.

Ganguly is the only cricketer to win four successive Man of the Match awards in One Day Internationals.

in 2004, Ganguly was awarded the Padma Shri, which is one of India's highest civilian awards.

In Kolkata, there is a housing complex that is named after him and is called 'Sourav Housing Complex'. Also, in Rajarhat that is located in the north 24 Parganas of the West Bengal, a 1.5 km road is named after this legend of cricket.

In 2013, he was awarded the Banga Bibhushan Award from the Government of West Bengal.

Sourav Ganguly's quotes that will inspire you

"World Cup 2007 is my goal and I believe that I have enough cricket left in me."

"The best way to get away from a crisis and yet hold on the reins without performance is to find a godfather who would save you at crisis and fool the entire world...This is how it has worked for me"

"We know, and they know, that we can beat them."