International Men's Week 2019: Here's What Sachin Tendulkar Wrote For Men In His Open Letter

International Men's Week 2019 is about to end but we are still not over it. This International Men's week people have been celebrating it in their own ways to make men around them feel special. In fact, men are also coming out to tell how it is okay to express their emotions and let tears flow. One such thing has been recently done by Sachin Tendulkar, who wrote an open letter to all the young boys and men out there. It is the first time in his career when he has written an open letter.

This open letter also signifies his retirement on 16 November 2013, which was then during the International Men's Week that year. In the letter, he mentioned that it is okay for men to cry.

He said how young boys and men will eventually grow up to play their different roles of fathers, husbands, friends and many other. This is when they will become brave and may go through the harsh reality of life.

"You'll soon be fathers and husbands. Brothers and friends. Mentors and teachers. You're going to lead by example. You're going to be courageous and strong. Brave and resilient.

And you will also face fear, doubts and experience great tribulations."

"Undoubtedly, there will be times when you fail, and you will feel like crying and letting it all out," he added further by emphasising on there will be times when the bravery will follow by fears and failures.

Further, he said, "But sure enough, you'll hold back the tears and pretend to be tough. Because that's what men do," he continued while talking about the same, he mentioned how he grew up believing that crying is not meant for men and later he realised that he was wrong. "Because that's what we are brought up to believe - that men are not supposed to cry. That crying makes a man weak."

"I grew up believing this. And the reason I'm writing to you today is because I realized that I was wrong. My struggles and my pain made me who I am, shaping me into a better man."

Recalling about his retirement, he became emotional and poured his heart. "I still remember that day on the field. I had thought about it for a long time but nothing could prepare me for that last walk back to the pavilion. With each step, it started sinking in. I felt a lump in my throat, the fear of it all ending. There was so much going through my head at that moment. I just couldn't keep it in. And I didn't fight it."

"I let go in front of the world, and surprisingly, I felt a certain peace.

I felt stronger for putting myself out there and grateful for everything that I had received. I realized I was man enough," he continued.

After this, he went on explaining that there is no need to hide tears. For that reason, hiding tears can never make a person weak. In fact, it is a sign of courage and strength through which a person allows to show his or her vulnerability.

"Why hide your tears?"

"It takes a lot of courage to show your pain and your vulnerability. But just as sure as the morning, you'll emerge from it tougher and better. So I encourage you to move past these stereotypes and notions of what men can or cannot do. Whoever you are, wherever you are, I wish you this courage."

We are too impressed by what Sachin has written. His fans have too appreciated his thoughts and said that's what they admire in him. We hope his message will bring a positive change in the society that will lead men to consider showing their tears a normal thing.