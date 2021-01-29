10 Reasons Why You Should Not Give Up On Love So Easily Life oi-Prerna Aditi

There are many people around the world who long to fall in love with someone who is genuine, caring and loving. After all, who wouldn't want to have someone who loves them. But then there could be a few people who think of giving up on love just because they haven't fallen in love yet or were cheated by their partner.

Some may think love is nothing but a waste of time and hence, they shouldn't go on finding love. Well, different people can have different reasons for not falling in love or giving up on the same. Today we are here to tell you why one should never give up on love. Scroll down the article to read more.

1. Love is not about being with a perfect person. In fact, it is about being with someone who adores your imperfections and makes you feel incomplete. Instead of giving up on your partner just because he/she has too many flaws, you can help your partner in bringing some positive changes.

2. Giving up on love just because your partner isn't mature enough can be a wrong decision. Rather than cutting all ties with such a partner, you should help your partner in being more mature. Believe it or not, working alongside each other shows that you are truly in love. When you do so, it clearly shows that you want to work on your relationship.

3. Love makes you kind and compassionate. Giving up on something which instills goodness in you can be a wrong decision. You learn how to put others' happiness before yours and this is what makes you a better human.

4. When you are in love with someone, you may go through some problems in your relationship. At times you may get hurt because of your partner's behaviour and words but then you'll eventually become a strong person. You learn to fight for what's important for you.

5. When you are in love, you begin trusting your partner and this eventually, inspires you to be honest with your partner. As a result, you understand the value of practising honesty in any relationship. You also tend to be a person who values the emotions and feelings of other people.

6. If you feel love is nothing but a waste of time and thus you should give up on love then you may be wrong. This is because love is never a waste of time as it helps you in becoming a better human and living your life with someone who truly loves you. Once you fall in love, you learn that after all this time, falling in love is worth it.

7. You learn that falling in love and being loved by someone who genuinely cares for you, makes you feel special and lucky.

8. Falling in love is no less than taking a leap of faith. This is because you place your trust in a person and allow him/her to know all your vulnerabilities. You learn to open your heart to those who seem trustworthy and genuine to you.

9. Love makes your life wonderful as it fills you with positivity and happiness. You learn to share your happiness with your partner. Not only this, but you also care for your partner's happiness. You refrain yourself from doing anything that would hurt your partner. This is because you do not want to hurt the one who brings happiness to your life.

10. You see the world from your partner's perspective. You begin to understand how different people can still be together despite differences in their thoughts and opinions. For example, your partner may teach you how to live your life to the fullest, how to help others or why this world is so beautiful.

Though you may not believe in love, you will surely find yourself in love when the right time comes. You will find yourself turning into a different personality once you fall in love with a person. So giving up on love may not be a good thing for you. Instead of giving up on love, you can't wait to fall in love with the right person.