Parakram Diwas 2021: Inspiring Quotes And Slogans Of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

Every year the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose is observed on 23 January. However, this year there's going to be a slight change in the celebration as Indians will be observing the day as Parakram Diwas. This has come into effect after the Government of India declared the same. The Union Ministry of Culture made the announcement that the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will now be observed as Parakram Diwas in India.

"The people of India fondly remember Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's unparalleled contribution to this great nation in his 125th birth anniversary. The Government of India has decided to celebrate the 125th birth anniversary year of Netaji beginning from January 2021 in a befitting manner at the national and international level," was quoted by the Union Ministry of Culture.

The citizens of our country have welcomed this decision and so does the grandnephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. However, he thinks that the day could have been observed as 'Deshprem Diwas' as he says that Netaji was an ardent patriotic who loved his motherland more than anything.

Well, today i.e., on 23 January 2021, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, we are here to share some of the inspiring quotes and slogans given by Bose himself. These quotes and slogans will inspire you to lead a life of patriotism and serve the nation selflessly. Read on:

1. Give me blood, I shall grant you the freedom.

2. India is calling. Blood is calling to blood. Get up, we have no time to lose.

3. One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives.

4. Forget not that the grossest crime is to compromise with injustice and wrong. Remember the eternal law: You must give if you want to get.

5. Life loses half its interest if there is no struggle and if there are no risks to be taken.

6. No real change in history can be achieved by discussions.

7. It is blood alone that can pay the price of freedom.

8. Men, money and material cannot by themselves bring victory or freedom. We must have the motive-power that will inspire us to brave deeds and heroic exploits.

9. It is our duty to pay for our liberty with our own blood.

10. The freedom that we shall win through our sacrifices and extensions, we shall be able to preserve with our own strength.

11. Nationalism is inspired by the highest ideals of the human race, Satyam (the truth), Shivam (the God) and Sundaram (the beautiful).

12. An army that has no tradition of courage, fearlessness or invincibility cannot hold its own in a struggle with a powerful enemy.

13. We should have a desire today- the desire to die so that India may live- the desire to face a martyr's death, so that the path to freedom may be paved with the martyr's blood.

14. It does not matter who among us will live to see India free. It is enough that India shall be free and that we shall give our all to make her free.

15. Never lose your faith in the destiny of India. There is no power on earth that can keep India in bondage. India will be free, and that too, soon.