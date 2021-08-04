Onam 2021: Gift Ideas For Your Loved Ones During This Festival Life oi-Prerna Aditi

Onam is a popular festival observed by people living in Kerala. The festival marks the legend of demon king Mahabali who ruled Kerala. Legends say, King Mahabali was generous and loved his subjects. But due to his growing popularity and him being the demon, the gods appealed to Lord Vishnu to do something.

Lord Vishnu then took the incarnation of Vamana. Since King Mahabali was known for doing charity, Vamana went straight to him and asked for land equal to three feet. Vamana with His cosmic energy measured heaven and earth with his two feet and then turned towards the king and asked, "Where should I keep my third foot?"

King Mahabali upon realising that the Vamana is none other than Lord Vishnu Himself, asked Vamana to put the third feet on His head. Soon King Mahabali was pushed to another world. But before sending Mahabali to another world, Lord Vishnu came into His real form and asked the king to seek for a boon.

King Mahabali asked Lord Vishnu to allow Him to visit His country, once a year. Therefore, it is said that King Mahabali visits Kerala every year during Onam. People observe this festival for 10 days.

This year Onam will begin on 12 August 2021 and will go on till 23 August 2021. You can buy some gifts for your near and dear ones by choosing from some of these ideas.

1. Kerala Mundu

Mundu is a traditional Kerala dress worn both by men and women. While men wear mundu as their bottom wear with white plain shirt, women wear mundu with neriyathu (topwear). Mundu is white in colour with a golden border. You can give this as a gift to your friends, colleagues and loved ones.

2. Nilavilakku (Traditional Oil Lamp)

Nilavilakku is a traditional oil lamp used in most of the households in Kerala. It is usually of one or two layers and is made up of brass material. Nilavilakku is an integral part of religious activities in puja. This Onam, make your loved ones feel loved and special by giving this Nilavilakku.

3. Sweets

Sweets are always one of the best gifts on any occasion. You too can consider sweets as a gift option for your loved ones. You can either prepare the sweets at your home or buy from the market. In case, your loved ones are living in any other city, then you can order the sweets from the online websites. You can also choose to buy the traditional sweets of Kerala.

4. Idols Of Lord Vishnu And Goddess Lakshmi

One of the other gift ideas for Onam can be the idols of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. You can choose from various idols available in the market and from the online websites. On Onam, people in Kerala worship and take blessings of Lord Vishnu. This is because Lord Vishnu had sent King Mahabali to another world, after taking the manifestation of Vamana. People generally give Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi idols to their elders.

5. Indoor Plants

What could be better than giving some beautiful indoor plants to your loved ones on this Onam? You can definitely find some plants to give on this onam. There are varieties of indoor plants to choose from. Some of these plants are cactus, aloevera, spider plant, snake plant and bamboo palm. We are sure that your loved ones will definitely love these plants.

6. Necklace Sets

If you are looking for a beautiful and memorable gift to your mother, sister or any other female, then why not give them necklace sets. You can surely choose from the traditional temple jewelry for them. You can also find some oxidised jewelry as they are in the trend. In addition to this, you can also try Terracotta jewelry featuring Goddess Lakshmi.

7. Clothes

Clothes are no doubt a wonderful gift idea for any occasion. In case you don't know, on Onam, people in Kerala usually give clothes to their loved ones. In most of the cases, the elder member of the family buys clothes for the younger members. People generally buy traditional clothes on this day. You too can buy for your loved ones either from the market or from the various e-commerce sites.

8. Home Decor Items

If you want to give something else other than traditional gift items on Onam, then home decor items could be one of the gift ideas. You can choose from various home decor items available online and in the market. You can choose a painting, colourful pots, wall-hangings or a vase.

When it comes to gifts and presents, nothing is as precious and heart-warming as a kind gesture and love. Make this Onam memorable by spending some time with your friends and loved ones. We hope that these gift ideas will help you in choosing a nice gift.

