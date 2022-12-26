New Year 2023: A List Of 15 Resolutions To Help You Evolve Into A Better Version Life oi-Pundreeka Valli

Resolutions, like new year, come and go! We visit our resolutions one time in the new year, and forget them before they become fancies difficult to be realized till the next year. Of course, this is a day of self-improvement, which you have to dedicate to personality development and celebrate it meaningfully. Firstly, see what is within you to achieve, if you have a list of to dos for the coming year. Then you could chase the pursuit of perfection and try honing your rough edges. New year starts with a hope and takes you on the journey towards realizing them by the next new year. We have a list of ideas for passing resolutions which we need to follow to completion.

1. Do Not Hold Grudges

It is not only good to forget but is better to forgive. By forgiving you do not hush it all up. You will learn to live with it and still make it a part of your distant memory. Hatred and angry outbursts are a thing of the past. Learn to be calm and cool about everything and everybody.

2. Take More Long Drives

Long rides, by cars or planes, is the in thing and the best thing for you. List out all those destinations that you know of and heard of. Driving allows you naturally breath-taking views along the road, and helps you to try cuisines and visit landmarks which you would have missed if you had opted to stay home.

3. Connect Frequently With People

Use up all the avenues of communication, and keep in touch with your loved ones. Texts, phones, emails, and video calls are the way to make it. Every week try to keep in touch with even those whom you don't know very well.

4. Economise

Economise is the mantra that you should learn to chant continuously if you want to conserve your money. Work around a rough budget and have a strategy to keep at it..

5. Keep A Spring-Cleaning Schedule

Spring cleaning on every Saturday or Sunday may help you sort out the clutter at home and on your mind. Housework releases the stress and makes you more disciplined. Clean all the areas in the same manner. Don't overclean some and leave the other areas to take care of themselves.

6. Have A Good Sleep Routine

Have a good night's sleep and plan to improve your sleep sessions. Work on many techniques to improve your sleep.

7. Develop A Taste For Vegetables

Vegetables have manifold advantages. They not only help in weight loss, offer a balanced diet but aid in strengthening your heart and veins.

8. Climb Steps, Do Not Take A Lift

Walk a few steps when you want to reach your bookshelf at the other corner of the room. Jog instead of walk when you are taking a stroll in the park. Take the stairs, instead of the lift, when you want to jog. This helps you burn calories, reduces the risk of stroke, and improves you heart strength.

9. Take A Stroll

Breathe in some fresh air by taking your dog for another round of stroll around the park. You could as well go alone or spend some time with a friend or with anyone with whom you prefer to share the sunset views. Walk your dog one more time for the ozone rich air to cleanse you up from within.

10. Grow A Garden

You may think that the idea of gardening is absurd for you, as you do not have the experience of a novice in it. But you can certainly give it an honest try by cultivating indoor plants or even a herb garden inside your home.

11. Compliment Someone

Offer someone genuine compliments and make their day. It may be difficult for introverted people. Share your affection with loved ones. This will lighten the heart of both ofyou.

12. Journal Your Thoughts

Choose a reason why and what you have opted to journal. Would you love to write about how the day passed you by or how you passed the day, or will you choose to convert it into a gratitude journal where you confess, communicate, cherish the memories, and purge your way to relaxation and calm.

13. Browse Through A Book

Read one new book a month as reading activates the brain cells reduces stress and hones your focus towards many intellectual pursuits. This will cut your internet time and let you be productive and spend a purposeful time.

14. Stay Hydrated

Substitute a glass or two of water for your extra cups of coffee or tea. Take a sip as most of us are dehydrated to a chronic extent

15. Try New Resolutions

Do not relegate your resolution making to the new year day. You can mix and match your resolutions every month. If you are totally into food, you could try a new restaurant or dish or add a new ingredient into your usual dish. If there is some boredom involved, you can bring in your family into the kitchen to assist you.



