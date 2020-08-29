National Small Industry Day 2020: History And Significance Of This Day Life oi-Prerna Aditi

National Small Industry Day is an annual observance that acknowledges the importance of Small Industry in our country. Every year 30 August is observed as the National Small Industry Day. The day is observed to promote small industries across the country. The day acknowledges the contribution made by small scale industries. This year we are here to tell you more about this day. Scroll down the article to read more.

History Of National Small Industry Day

It was on 30 August 2000, when an extensive policy package was announced for the small scale industry. The package was intended to help the small scale industries (SSI) and businesses substantially. This is when the Government of India decided to observe 30 August as National Small Industry Day every year. Next year on 30 August 2001, the Ministry of Small Scale Industries organised a Convention for all SSI Entrepreneurs.

Significance Of This Day

● To date, the Central Government has tried its best to set up some small scale industries across the nation to help in generating employment for people.

● The aim behind celebrating this day is to highlight the importance of having small scale industries and generating job opportunities for people living in both rural and urban areas.

● Small scale industries are often run by manufacturers and business persons with little resources and capital.

● Small scale industries are those in which manufacturing and production are done with limited amounts of resources.

● The day is, therefore, celebrated to provide a platform to those who are either running or working in small scale industries.

● Due to limited resources and capital, the small scale industries employ more and more people. Thus, it provides employment to many people at a time.

● Some of the small scale industries are: spice making industries, rice mill, potato chips making, detergent powder manufacturing, toy making, honey processing, pickle making industries and many more.