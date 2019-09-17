ENGLISH

    Narendra Modi's 69th Birthday: Wishes Pouring In For The Prime Minister On Twitter

    By

    Narendra Modi has turned 69 today, on 17 September and how he will celebrate his day is already making headlines.

    The Prime Minister Of India has already reached Kevadia, Gujarat a short while ago and has shared a small video on Twitter of how the majestic 'Statue of Unity' looks like, which is "India's tribute to the great Sardar Patel".

    He will meet his mother first, then his supporters and later will address the rally there. While Gujarat is all elated and decked up to welcome PM Modi, you can also celebrate this special day with him by sending Modi-themed WhatsApp stickers to your family and friends.

    His life and work is the perfect example that where you come from doesn't matter, what you do with the opportunities matter the most. He was born on this day in 1950 in a small town of Gujarat, Vadnagar and had no political background in his family. An inspiring and dynamic leader, his story is no less than rags-to-riches.

    Modi wanted to join the Indian Army as a child but because of financial constraints, he couldn't and therefore, assisted his father, who was a tea seller at Vadnagar railway station in Gujarat. When Modi joined RSS, he used to mop the floor at the party's headquarters in Ahmedabad. With hard work, discipline and determination, he became one of the powerful leaders of the world.

    Amul also created a beautiful doodle to wish PM Modi

    While people are waiting to catch a glimpse of Modi in Gujarat, let's have a look at the wishes pouring in on Twitter.

    narendra modi birthday
     
