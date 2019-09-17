Just In
Narendra Modi's 69th Birthday: Wishes Pouring In For The Prime Minister On Twitter
Narendra Modi has turned 69 today, on 17 September and how he will celebrate his day is already making headlines.
The Prime Minister Of India has already reached Kevadia, Gujarat a short while ago and has shared a small video on Twitter of how the majestic 'Statue of Unity' looks like, which is "India's tribute to the great Sardar Patel".
Reached Kevadia a short while ago.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2019
Have a look at the majestic ‘Statue of Unity’, India’s tribute to the great Sardar Patel. pic.twitter.com/B8ciNFr4p7
He will meet his mother first, then his supporters and later will address the rally there. While Gujarat is all elated and decked up to welcome PM Modi, you can also celebrate this special day with him by sending Modi-themed WhatsApp stickers to your family and friends.
His life and work is the perfect example that where you come from doesn't matter, what you do with the opportunities matter the most. He was born on this day in 1950 in a small town of Gujarat, Vadnagar and had no political background in his family. An inspiring and dynamic leader, his story is no less than rags-to-riches.
Modi wanted to join the Indian Army as a child but because of financial constraints, he couldn't and therefore, assisted his father, who was a tea seller at Vadnagar railway station in Gujarat. When Modi joined RSS, he used to mop the floor at the party's headquarters in Ahmedabad. With hard work, discipline and determination, he became one of the powerful leaders of the world.
Amul also created a beautiful doodle to wish PM Modi
#Amul wishes the Hon. PM Shri Narendra Modi @narendramodi a very happy 69th birthday! #happybirthdaynarendramodi pic.twitter.com/E039hOXwlT— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) September 16, 2019
While people are waiting to catch a glimpse of Modi in Gujarat, let's have a look at the wishes pouring in on Twitter.
From #Ungma #Nagaland to @narendramodi ji!!— Temsutula Imsong (@temsutulaimsong) September 17, 2019
Entire North East is transforming with the attention and care that we have received from you. You are inspiring us to do our best every day ,every moment!
Praying for your good health ... #HappyBdayPMModi #HappyBdayModi ji pic.twitter.com/mZo9HpbS2A
Warm wishes to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on his birthday. A leader, statesman and an inspiration - may the Almighty bless you with good health, happiness & a long life in the service of our nation. #HappyBdayPMModi pic.twitter.com/IawbqgcXsi— Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) September 17, 2019
#HappyBdayPMModi— Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) September 17, 2019
Praising PM Modi for his exemplary leadership skills Alibaba founder Jack Ma says he was inspired by Modi.
Leaving a mark on entrepreneurs, PM Modi indeed scripted a story that motivates most of us! #HappyBirthdayNarendraModi #HappyBirthdayPM pic.twitter.com/qY2o0EoVHi
Happy Birthday @narendramodi ji.#happybirthdaynarendramodi#HappyBdayPMModi pic.twitter.com/NLUKcyKkEQ— Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) September 17, 2019
Happy Birthday To One Of The Biggest Leader Of The World And We Proud To Say That You Are Our PM #HappyBdayPMModi #happybirthdaynarendramodi pic.twitter.com/4yYiRCctdd— Shiv Sharma (@shivsharmaIND) September 17, 2019
To the architect of #NewIndia 🇮🇳; one who inspired #SwachhBharat & #AyushmanBharat; one who earned #SabkaVishwas; & who created #JanDhan - Sri Narendra Damodardas Modi - Heartiest greetings on your birthday. You are the finest son of Maa Bharati.#HappyBdayPMModi @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/LICzcryZP3— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 17, 2019