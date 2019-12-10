Man Eats 'Banana Art' Worth USD 120,000, Says He Isn't Sorry! Life oi-Amritha K

Last week, the internet was shook by Maurizio Cattelan's USD 120,000 art piece which was displayed at the Art Basel exhibition in Miami. It was not the exquisite beauty of the art that got the spectators and art lovers eyes, but the art itself.

Named 'Comedian', the art piece was composed of a real banana attached to the wall with just one piece of duct tape - yeah, that's about it. A banana and duct tape, sold for a whopping USD 120,000 (which amounts to Rs 85 lakh). A banana is fancier than you - how about that yeah?

All Hell Broke Loose When The Comedian Met The Hungry Artist

David Datuna, an American artist may have not gotten the notice that the Banana is an A-class celebrity because he simply just took the fruit off of the wall and then devoured it in front of shocked art aficionados.

The viral video shows the artist happily munching away of on maybe the costliest banana to ever exist. And he went on to say upload the video on his Instagram with the caption "Hungry Artist" Art performance by me.

"I love Maurizio Cattelan artwork and I really love this installation. It's very delicious," the funnyman said.

Would Have Done It Sooner, But Wasn't Hungry Yet

'The banana tasted good,' Datuna said in an interview after he stunned the whole world with his gutsy act. The performance artist did not do it to mock Maurizio Cattelan but instead said that he is a huge fan of the artist and, "I respect (him) because he makes fun of everything, this is why I respect him. He's smart, he's genius."

"What Cattelan did was genius and what I did was also interesting, right?"

I mean, this could be the first and probably the only time when one artist chose to eat the art of another one; or will it give birth to copycats? Only time will tell!