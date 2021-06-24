13 Inspiring Joker Quotes About Life And Attitude Life oi-Prerna Aditi

All of us need some kind of motivation in our lives. No matter how hard the time is or if you are feeling depressed and hopeless, a dose of motivation can instill courage and strength in you. Without motivation one may feel lost and depressed. Perhaps, therefore, people take inspiration from different things. In order to motivate and encourage you for fulfilling your dreams and achieving your goals, we are here with some quotes said by Joker, the fictional character.

Though Joker was a fictional character and criminal mastermind, his quotes are surely inspiring and motivating. Here are some of his quotes related to life and attitude. Scroll down to read on.

Joker Quotes On Life

1. "We mature with damage, not with years."

2. "If your life just got harder, congratulations, you have leveled up."

3. "The less you respond to negativity, the more peaceful your life becomes."

4. "Sacrifice comes first before success, even in the dictionary."

5. "Life is a game with snakes of every level."

6. "Life has no remote. You have to get up and change it yourself."

Joker Quotes On Attitude

1. "There are two kinds of people in this world, and I don't like them."

2. "If you don't like me, get a car. Drive to hell. Have a nice trip."

3. "Stop chasing the wrong one, the right one won't run."

4. "I know one thing, I was born for greatness."

5. "The lion doesn't turn around when dogs bark."

6. "I won't beg you to stay, I'll make you regret it."

7. "I used to think my life was a tragedy, but now I realise, it's a comedy."

Joker Quotes On Pain

1. "Never take someone's feelings as a joke. You don't know how much it hurts."

2. "Someday someone will break you so badly that you'll become unbreakable."

3. "We refuse to see how bad something is until it completely destroys us."

4. "It broke my heart, but opened my eyes."

5. "My pain may be the reason for someone's happiness. But my happiness must never be the reason for somebody's pain."

6. "Yes, I have changed because pain does that to people."

Story first published: Thursday, June 24, 2021, 14:45 [IST]