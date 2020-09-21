International Day Of Peace 2020: History, Theme And Significance Of This Day Life oi-Prerna Aditi

Every year 21 September is observed as International Day of Peace across the world. This is the day when people across the world promote peace and harmony keeping aside all the differences and conflicts. The major aim of celebrating this day is to strengthen the principles of non-violence and peace.

However, there are many people across the world who are not very clear or aware of this day. So, scroll down the article to read more.

History

It was in the year 1981 when the United Nations (UN) made a unanimous resolution for the Peace Day. The aim of establishing this resolution was to promote peace and harmony by following the path of non-violence for at least 24 hours.

In 2001, the UN General Assembly emphasised on the 'non-violence and ceasefire' on International Day of Peace. Since then, the UN calls every nation and individual to observe non-violence for 24 hours.

Theme

Since the day is intended to establish and promote peace, harmony and brotherhood across the world, a theme is decided to observe the day and emphasise its objective. The theme for International Day of Peace 2020 is 'Shaping Peace Together'. The theme will help in defeating coronavirus which is no less than the common enemy for the entire nation.

Significance

During this COVID-19 outbreak, when the entire world is fighting against this grave situation, the International Day of Peace will be observed with compassion and kindness.

The UN has asked the people to stand for each other and utilise this pandemic to promote harmony.

It has also asked to end discriminations and hatred in every possible way.

This year the UN body views coronavirus as the common enemy and urges the people to stay strong and hopeful.

This is because the pandemic has not only brought health-related issues but has also affected the environment, business, education and other sectors considerably.

In today's time when hatred, discriminations and violence are prevalent, the International Day of Peace brings the light of brotherhood and harmony.