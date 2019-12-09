International Anti-Corruption Day 2019 : Slogans and Quotes That Will Inspire You To Take Action Life oi-Prerna Aditi

For ages, corruption has held the economy back from reaching new heights. It is an issue that can affect a society and the entire country and stunt their overall development. It can slow down the social and economic progress within a country, which can further lead to instability in the government.

In order to fight against corruption, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the United Nations Convention against Corruption on 31 October 2003. However, in the year 2005, it was decided that every year December 9 will be observed as the International Anti-Corruption Day.

Also read: Indian Navy Week 2019: 8 Brave Indian Navy Heroes For Whom It Was Service Before Self

The reason behind celebrating this day is to make people aware of the disadvantages of corruption and to spread awareness about it to maintain transparency and inspire everyone to counter it. This year's theme is 'United Against Corruption'. In order to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), #UnitedAgainstCampaign is dedicated to eradicating corruption so that social and economic development in any country is not hindered.

Here are some quotes by famous personalities across the world which will inspire you to take action and fight for transparency wherever there is corruption.

1. "I will not let anyone walk through my mind with their dirty feet."- Mahatma Gandhi

2. "Without strong watchdog institutions, impunity becomes the very foundation upon which systems of corruption are built. And if impunity is not demolished, all efforts to bring an end to corruption are in vain."- Rigoberta Menchú, Nobel Prize laureate.

3. "Corruption is paid by the poor"- Pope Francis.

4. "Power does not corrupt. Fear corrupts... perhaps the fear of a loss of power."- John Steinbeck

5. Corruption is the enemy of development, and of good governance. It must be got rid of. Both the government and the people at large must come together to achieve this national objective. - Pratibha Patil

6. "To oppose corruption in government is the highest obligation of patriotism."- G. Edward Griffin

7. "People should be conscious that they can change a corrupt system"- Peter Eigen, founder of Transparency International

8. "If educated ones would behave like illiterates, how the nation would end corruption?"- Vikrmn, Corpkshetra

9. If a country is to be corruption free and become a nation of beautiful minds, I strongly feel there are three key societal members who can make a difference. They are the father, the mother and the teacher.- A. P. J. Abdul Kalam

10. Fighting corruption is not just good governance. It's self-defence. It's patriotism. - Joe Biden

There is no denying that corruption can not only affect the economy but will also lead to disbelief among people towards government policies or actions. Pep talks about rules and regulations are not enough, only strict actions can change the fate of the countries shrouded in corruption. Each one of us has to do our bit to ensure that tomorrow is transparent. Only by doing this we can build one strong democracy.