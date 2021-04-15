Ram Navami 2022: Quotes, Wishes And Messages To Share On This Day Life oi-Prerna Aditi

Ram Navami is an important Hindu festival that marks the birth anniversary of Lord Rama. Every year the festival is observed on the Shukla Navami tithi in the Hindu month of Chaitra. This year the date falls on 10 April 2022. Devotees of Lord Rama will be worshipping Him as per the rituals and tradition. Devotees observe the festival with full enthusiasm and dedication, especially those who live in Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama. People observe a fast and visit temples. They also take part in social services and listen to the stories of Lord Rama.

However, this year due to the pandemic, it would be difficult and unsafe to gather in public and then celebrate this festival. But do you know that you can celebrate this festival while staying at home and worshipping Lord Rama? Not only this, but you can also share some quotes, messages and wishes with your loved ones.

1. May the divine blessings of Lord Rama always guide you. Wish you and your family a very happy and prosperous Rama Navami.

2. May this auspicious occasion of Ram Navami bring lots of positivity, peace and prosperity to your life. Happy Ram Navami.

3. This Ram Navami, I pray for your good health. May you achieve your goals this year. Happy Ram Navami.

4. Ram Navami is here and so are good vibes. May this festival enlighten our souls and minds. A very happy Ram Navami to all of us.

5. On this holy occasion of Rama Navami, I wish that the blessings of Lord Rama bring positivity and prosperity to your life.

6. May your home be filled with good health, prosperity, happiness and. Happy Ram Navami.

7. May the glimmer of diyas and the echo of the chants fill your life with happiness and contentment.

8. This Ram Navami, leave behind your stress and make a fresh start as Lord Rama is there to guide you through all the walks of life.

9. Ram Navami is not just a celebration but a day to eliminate evil thoughts, negative vibes, greed, lust and anger. Let us try to be a better human.

10. I hope that Lord Rama blesses you and your family. Stay home and enjoy the festival. Happy Ram Navami to you.

11. May Lord Rama fill all your wishes and dreams. Stay blessed and happy on this Ram Navami.

12. I hope that the blessings of Lord Rama bring success in your life. Give your best in whatever you do. Happy Ram Navami.

13. This Ram Navami, I am sending best wishes to you and your family. May happiness come to you from all directions.

14. A very Happy Ram Navami to all my loved ones out there. I hope this Ram Navami brings positivity and happiness to our lives.

15. Finally, Ram Navami is here and we just can't wait to celebrate it with harmony and fervour. Happy Ram Navami to all of you.