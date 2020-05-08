Happy Mother’s Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes And Messages To Send Your Mother Life oi-Prerna Aditi

A famous quote goes by, 'God couldn't be everywhere therefore, He created mothers.' This indeed is true. Our mothers are our biggest support. They not only give us birth but also take care of us and give unconditional love. They are the ones who know what's going on in our minds. One cannot describe a mother's love, but yes you can surely thank her for being in your life. This Mother's Day i.e., on 08 May 2022, make your mother feel loved and special by sharing the following quotes and messages with her.

1. "A mother is she who can take the place of all others but whose place no one else can take."

2. "Mothers are like glue. Even when you can't see them, they're still holding the family together."

3. "Behind all your stories is always your mother's story because hers is where yours begins. So this Mother's Day, thank your mother for all she has done for the family."

4. "This Mother's Day make your mother feel special as is she who can take the place of all others but whose place no one else can take."

5. "A mother is not a person to lean on but a person to make leaning unnecessary. A happy Mother's Day to all the amazing mothers out there."

6. "Dear Mom, thank you for keeping all my mistakes away from dad. I wish you a happy Mother's Day."

7. "A mother is a person who, seeing there are only four pieces of pie for five people, promptly announces she never did care for pie."

8. "Mothers are not the ones that have never struggled. They are the ones that never give up, despite the struggles."

9. "Dear mom, there are no words to describe the amount of love I have received from you. I love you so much."

10. "Mom, this mother's day I want you to know that to the world you may be just one person but to me, you are my entire world."

11. "A mother is always the beginning because she is how things begin. I love you Maa."

12. "This Mother's Day, I want you to tell you Mom that I feel extremely proud to be your child."

13. "Always respect your mother as her love for you is always unconditional and genuine. She will always love you no matter what."

14. "Happy Mother's Day to you Maa. I just want you to know that you didn't give me the gift of life but life gave me the gift of you."

15. "Mothers may hold their children's hands for a short while, but their heart will forever."

16. "Maa, on this Mother's Day you need to know that I appreciate all the things that you do. I love you so much."

17. "I have always wondered how do you come to know what goes on in my mind. Now I think it is because you gave birth to me. Thanks, Maa for everything you did for me."

18. "A mother's love is so serene and divine. You can never find its substitute."

19. "Life doesn't come with a manual. It comes with a mother and therefore, you should value her love and respect her."

20. "Mom, you may think I never listen to what you say. But the truth is, I live by your words every day. I wish you a Happy Mother's Day."