Get That Girl A Puppy: Teenager Writes A Professional CV, Convince Her Mom To Let Her Have A Doggo Life oi-Amritha K

When you want something SO bad, no force in the world will be able to stop you and your creativity levels go so high, you end up writing a CV to get a puppy for Christmas. At least that's what 18-year-old Kayla Severi from Australia did.

Her mum, Melissa, 38, said that it was 'never going to happen', as they already have two dogs named Picasso and Magpie, but Kayla wasn't going to take a no lying down - and one cannot call her crazy. I mean, there's no such thing as 'too many' doggos.

So, she decided to formally 'apply' for the position of 'professional dog owner'.

She wrote an 800-word essay about statistics on how a puppy would benefit her mental health and also boost her companionship, responsibility and money-handling skills. Genius! After some more convincing, her mother Melissa finally gave her approval and 'Bandit' was brought home.

So it indeed is a Merry Christmas for the young ADORABLE pooch and his new mummy! The next time you want your parents to agree on something - you know what to do!