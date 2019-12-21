Just In
- 39 min ago Kiara Advani Looks Resplendent In Her White Outfit As She Attends An Event With Manish Malhotra
-
- 1 hr ago Here’s How You Can Celebrate A Wonderful Christmas With Your Partner, 7 Tips That Can Help You
- 2 hrs ago On Tamannaah Bhatia’s Birthday, Here Is A Look At Her Exquisite Beauty Looks
- 2 hrs ago 7 Signs That Will Tell If You Are Living In A Haunted House
Don't Miss
- Technology Steam Winter Sale 2019 Offers Discounts Up To 75 Percent: Here's The List
- Finance After Onions And Garlic, Cooking Oil Prices See Sharp Rise
- Movies Watch: Aaradhya Bachchan Makes Her Family Proud With Her Beautiful Performance & A Powerful Speech!
- Sports Embiid: 76ers playing scared amid skid
- News Meghalaya CM goes Christmas shopping as normalcy returns
- Automobiles Kia Motors Release First Official Teaser Video Of The Upcoming Carnival MPV: Here Are The Details
- Education How Many Indian Students Studying In Germany?
- Travel 10 Places In India To Celebrate New Year 2020
Get That Girl A Puppy: Teenager Writes A Professional CV, Convince Her Mom To Let Her Have A Doggo
When you want something SO bad, no force in the world will be able to stop you and your creativity levels go so high, you end up writing a CV to get a puppy for Christmas. At least that's what 18-year-old Kayla Severi from Australia did.
Her mum, Melissa, 38, said that it was 'never going to happen', as they already have two dogs named Picasso and Magpie, but Kayla wasn't going to take a no lying down - and one cannot call her crazy. I mean, there's no such thing as 'too many' doggos.
So, she decided to formally 'apply' for the position of 'professional dog owner'.
She wrote an 800-word essay about statistics on how a puppy would benefit her mental health and also boost her companionship, responsibility and money-handling skills. Genius! After some more convincing, her mother Melissa finally gave her approval and 'Bandit' was brought home.
So it indeed is a Merry Christmas for the young ADORABLE pooch and his new mummy! The next time you want your parents to agree on something - you know what to do!