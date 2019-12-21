ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Get That Girl A Puppy: Teenager Writes A Professional CV, Convince Her Mom To Let Her Have A Doggo

    By

    When you want something SO bad, no force in the world will be able to stop you and your creativity levels go so high, you end up writing a CV to get a puppy for Christmas. At least that's what 18-year-old Kayla Severi from Australia did.

    Her mum, Melissa, 38, said that it was 'never going to happen', as they already have two dogs named Picasso and Magpie, but Kayla wasn't going to take a no lying down - and one cannot call her crazy. I mean, there's no such thing as 'too many' doggos.

    So, she decided to formally 'apply' for the position of 'professional dog owner'.

    She wrote an 800-word essay about statistics on how a puppy would benefit her mental health and also boost her companionship, responsibility and money-handling skills. Genius! After some more convincing, her mother Melissa finally gave her approval and 'Bandit' was brought home.

    So it indeed is a Merry Christmas for the young ADORABLE pooch and his new mummy! The next time you want your parents to agree on something - you know what to do!

    More VIRAL News

    Read more about: viral viral video
    Story first published: Saturday, December 21, 2019, 13:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 21, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue