Father’s Day 2022: Here’s The History And Significance Of This Day
Every year the third Sunday in the month of June is observed as Father's Day. The day highlights the role played by fathers in a child's life. This year the date falls on 19 June 2022. Though the contributions and sacrifices made by fathers cannot be summed up in one day, the celebration is meant for expressing our gratitude to our fathers. Today we are here to tell you more about this day. Scroll down to read on.
History
It was in July 1958, when a mining mishap in the West Virginia, United States resulted in the death of hundreds of men. Out of the all men that died in that incident, a reverend too died. Grace Golden, the daughter of the dead reverend proposed observing a Sunday service for all those who lost their lives in that fatal accident.
A few later, a woman named Sonora Smart Dodd suggested observing Father's Day in the loving memory of her father William Jackson, a civil war veteran. He had raised Dodd and her five siblings as a single parent while going through a tough time. After completing her education, she started promoting Father's Day at a national level.
But Father's Day grew popular in 1972 after US President Richard Nixon signed a declaration. Since then Father's Day is observed on the third Sunday of June every year.
Significance
- Not every country observes Father's Day on the third Sunday of June.
- It is observed on different dates in different countries.
- In fact, in India, the day wasn't popular until it gained popularity a few years ago.
- On this day, people celebrate fatherhood and parental love.
- People observe this day by sending gifts to their fathers and doing things to thank them for giving selfless love.
- Children try to spend as much time as they can with their fathers.
