    Cytotron: Anti-Cancer Device Invented By Indian Scientist, Becomes A 'Breakthrough Device' In US

    By

    Recently a Bangalore based scientist, Rajah Vijay Kumar has successfully designed and invented a device that can help in the treatment of liver, breast and pancreatic cancer. Kumar has named the device as Cytotron. The device has been granted the designation of a breakthrough device by the FDA's Centre for Devices and Radiological Health.

    A communiqué from the Shreis Scalene Sciences, FDA told, "We are pleased to inform you that your device and proposed indication for use meet the criteria and have been granted designation as a breakthrough device." Also, the device has been taken to the US.

    The device can help in degenerating the uncontrollably growing issues.

    Kumar carried out research for 30 years to understand the cellular pathways and understand its interactions with fast radio bursts. He then designed and made this device in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Cytotron uses fast radio bursts with high energy and powerful short radio bursts. The short radio bursts also have the components of electromagnetic signals (electric and magnetic) which are then circularly polarised.

    "It is a great feeling that after so many years of hard work, against all odds, an institution like the USFDA is designating our work as a breakthrough in the treatment of three types of cancers," Kumar expressed his happiness.

    "It is indicated for treating protein-linked, abnormally regenerating disorders such as neoplastic disease, and allowing extended progression-free survival, with pain relief, palliation, improved quality and dignity of life," mentioned the inventor.

    There is no denying that it is quite difficult and no less than a challenge to get any invention the designation of a breakthrough from the US. These days more and more technologies are being invented, especially those which can help in the treatment of cancer. In such a scenario, getting the breakthrough by the US, is an inspiration for our Indian scientists.

    However, before the device can be used in the treatment of cancer, The Centre for Devices and Radiological Health will ensure the pre-market approval of this device in the US. This is to ensure if the device is safe and effective.

    "The devices will all be made in India, given that there are hardly any imported components. And our American partner will take the device to the US. Cytotron is already an approved medical device and is in use in the UAE, Mexico, Malaysia and Hong Kong, among others," said Kumar.

    We too congratulate Rajah Vijay Kumar on his achievement and hope for the device to help cancer patients.

