Congratulatory Messages, Quotes And Wishes To Share On The Birth Of Twins

It is said that becoming parents is indeed one of the best things for any person. When one becomes a parent, he/she undoubtedly feels being on cloud nine. But think about a situation wherein a person becomes a parent to twins. Won't that be a beautiful thing? Having twins is no less than a wonderful and special moment. In order to make that person feel even more special and loved, you can share some congratulatory quotes, messages and wishes.

1. "Having twins means that the parents never have to fight over who gets to hold the baby. Congratulations."

2. "Here comes double trouble! Congratulations on your twins."

3. "What a bundle of joy! Here comes double the fun, double the joy, double the diapers, and double the noise."

4. "Having twins is one of the best moments in a parent's life . Congratulations on becoming parents to such adorable twins."

5. "I am so glad to know that you have given birth to twins. I cannot describe my happiness in words. Congratulations!"

6. "It is really great to know that you are finally blessed with two beautiful babies."

7. "It seems like you have been blessed twice by the Almighty. Congratulations on welcoming your twins."

8. "Your twins will now bring you double trouble. Hope you enjoy this beautiful and adventurous journey of parenthood."

9. "It's twins and now I am so eager to play with your little munchkins. May God bless them with good health, love, laughter and positivity."

10. "I can't believe that my darling sister has been blessed with two beautiful and healthy twins. Now you will be having a tough time handling these little bundles of joy. May God keep you and your babies healthy and happy forever."

11. "The arrival of your twins says that you are going to be super busy in the years to come. After all, you have double responsibilities on your shoulder. Accept my warm wishes and love."

12. "It's twins! Congratulations! Twins mean double the kisses and double the fun. It's double the joy for everyone."

13. "Your family just grew by 4 feet! Congratulations on your twins and all the best."

14. "Now that you have twins, it's time for you to embrace your parenthood with double strength and patience. Start buying supplies in bulk. Congratulations."

15. "You made one wish. And two came true. Congratulations on your double blessings!"