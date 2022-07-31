Born On A Full Moon Day? Characteristics, Perspectives, Advantages And Disadvantages Life oi-Pundreeka Valli

Full moon or Purnima is defined as one of the four phases of the moon, which occurs when the earth lies between the sun and the moon so that the moon is visible as a fully lit up disc. It illuminates because it reflects the sun's light. Also, during this event, sea responds with high tides to the moon.

The Indian Perspective

Enormous significance has been attached to full moon day in the Indian religious texts, if it especially happens to be one's day of birth. Gentleness, moral and mental strength are the key attributes of their personality. The emotionality and energy levels in human beings are affected along with the bulging sea tides on the full moon day. They are also correlated.

Prayers done to Lord Vishnu on the Purnima day is a way to please him quickly. Purnima day is the chosen day for conducting important religious rituals and auspicious events. The benefits of doing puja on this day, are manifold. Fasting and praying for a child on the full moon day, bears positive results. Let us find out more about people born on a full moon day or Purnima tithi.

Characteristics And Destiny

It is believed that the full moon babies are born with a silver spoon in their mouth or at least, grow up to have one. Full moon born babies use their gift of intellect, to carry out the tasks to perfection. They indulge in culinary delights whenever time permits. Gifted with a sharp business acumen by birth, they have ample chances to pursue business. They may not be able to stop roving their eyes even after marriage.

A person with a never say die attitude and a zeal to live life to the fullest, may almost always be a full moon born who wants to take giant strides in life, taking care not to shine in borrowed feathers. Sometimes upstarts are found to be born on this day with a very low threshold for patience. These people are always seeming to hurry and scurry about everything.

Highly imaginative, these individuals draw the attention in a crowd to their creativity, aesthetic tendencies and idealistic traits. They usually excel in any creative art, if they decide to pursue it. They can be irrational and over ambitious and these are the only two disagreeable characteristics they have.

Since the natives born under Poornima are ruled by the Moon, worship of Moon will augur well for them.

The Western Perspective

It is said to be a full moon day, when the moon transits directly opposite the Sun. The Moon represents heart and Sun, the logical mind, and hence the Purnima born people are torn between the interplay of mind and emotions. Pulled by different emotions and needs at once, their constant change of moods and desires makes it difficult for others to interact with them as they can change in an instant. They have excellent capabilities for a crisis management and hence very capable of solving any problem that may arise.

Their unpredictable nature actually works like a charm sometimes. They are on a constant pursuit of adventure and seeking such opportunities all the time. They create an opportunity to indulge their adventurous spirit in, if they don't find one around themselves. This instantly turns them into an interesting package. Those who feel jittery at the rollercoaster must keep away from them as they thrive on highs and lows. This also can be a drawback in their personality for which they need to learn to channelize their bubbling energy into something worthwhile. They should check their impulsivity and also think twice before plunging into a decision.

Personality Traits

Full moon borns can be extroverts as well as introverts. An extroverts born under the lunar influence can be a showstopper wherever he goes and his wild energy can't help but be noticed. But they should not pull every one into their circle of magnetism as a few of them may tend to crumble under its pressure. Introverts born under the lunar influence tend to be pretty much the same as their extrovert counterparts except that their bubbles of enthusiasm stay suppressed beneath their cool exterior. Still their friends are the wild types who see that bubble inside them to befriend one for life.

They must try to control their impulsive nature and try to manage it in a better way without suppressing it too much. Even though it will be time consuming, but in the end it will be worth it.

They need to focus better on their listening skills and they will be great negotiators one day. Bringing people with opposing views together to one standpoint will be easy if they learn to communicate well. Juggling between logic and emotion is their favourite preoccupation.

Advantages And Disadvantages

People born on Purnima tithi have high energy potential that can let them push themselves beyond the limits to achieve their ambitions. Their wildest dreams can get an opportunity to be realized. Most of the people's attention and interests, in a gathering, gravitate towards their magnetic aura of confidence and energy.

If one is more of an introvert, they have their own charming ways which still attract people like magnets. Making full use of their energy and spark when moon is waxing and get away from it all to reflect about the next step, when their spirits are waning along with the waning moon, would be the wisest thing to do. Sometimes, their steps may falter at which moment, they must realize it is time to retreat. They are advised to take a vacation or keep their projects on hold till they get back their rhythm.

Talking about the cons, they may be labelled as indecisive as they feel pressurized by the strings of the heart and mind pulling them at different directions. It is all due to their full moon that has had a direct imprint of its volatility on their personality, mood and sometimes even their destiny.

As per the traditional Indian lore, the full moon day is when the effect of sun and moon con human souls are at the maximum. Their combined effect cleanses people's hearts and gives them a clarity of vision.

The full moon day, as per the western views, is when one's departed ancestors and Gods visit a family member for short amount of time. On the full moon day, moon can be most powerful, and at its brightest. Intense pull of Moon can stir intense emotions out of people and drive them to lunacy.

With a free spirit and a wild heart, they are destined to be an incredible success or chaotic failures.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

Sunday, July 31, 2022