Bharat Ke Veer - A Campaign For War Wounded Soldiers And VeerNaari
Josh, India's fastest growing and most engaging short-video app, and the MASH Project Foundation, an award-winning social enterprise that is enabling an ecosystem for social impact, joined hands with DiWaVe and VNSRF to organise the Bharat Ke Veer Campaign from 15 January 2022, to promote the stories of war wounded soldiers and the needs and lives of their wives, and to bring to light the power of the Indian Armed Forces. The campaign ended on 26 January 2022, India's Republic Day, making a successful online presence with 285,000 views and 28,000 hearts on the Josh App.
Leveraging the power of short-video content, the campaign aimed to create awareness among the audience, especially the youth and inspire them to start conversations around the needs of injured soldiers of the Army. On the larger scale, the focal point is ensuring the necessary help that these soldiers and their families need. The objective is to reach these families who go through the pain of losing their stability after a family member is martyred.
"The need for amplification of the voice of the war wounded veterans was kept at priority in this particular project, since at MASH Project Foundation we aim at providing a voice to the ones who have a story to move, inspire, and empower others. Especially the young audiences to engage towards a patriotic mindset. By facilitating and curating creative content with partner NGOs, this campaign aims to promote the stories of war wounded soldiers, the needs and lives of their wives, and to bring to light the power of the Indian Armed Force," said Aashish Beergi, Founder & CEO, MASH Project Foundation.
About Josh
Josh is a made-in-India, short-video app launched in August 2020 by VerSe Innovation. It represents a confluence of India's top 1000+ best creators, 20000 strong managed community of creators, the 10 biggest music labels, 15+ million UGC creators, best in class content creation tools, the hottest entertainment formats, and formidable user demographics. Josh has been consistently rated as the leading Indian short-video app in India on the Play store with 100 million+ downloads. Josh is currently the fastest growing and most engaged short-video app in India with 115+ million MAUs (Monthly Active Users) and 56+ million DAUs (Daily Active Users).
About MASH Project Foundation
MASH Project Foundation is an award-winning social enterprise committed to building and empowering a global community of social changemakers. It works with national and international organisations to deliver high-quality social impact through its interventions on community building, capacity development and amplifying impact through campaigns and communication solutions.
