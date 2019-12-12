ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bangalore School Kids Deliver An Impressive Rendition Of 'Believer' & Imagine Dragons Love It

    By

    First things first, Imagine Dragons' 'Believer' is one of THE most spellbinding songs to come out in 2017 and boy did it stand the test of time. Even after two years of its release, the song is still a favourite of the masses, don't take my words - see it for yourself here.

    Equally powerful and maybe a bit more, a school in Bangalore delivered their rendition of the upbeat song. Elizabeth George, a teacher at St. Charles High School, posted a video of an all-girls choir singing their version of one of Imagine Dragons' most popular tracks.

    The video soon went viral (surprise surprise), drawing in more than 15,000 likes and nearly 20,000 shares on Facebook. However, the love and praise did not stop there. When the video was shared on twitter, it immediately caught Dan Reynolds' eyes and ears, who went on to retweet the video, writing, "So beautiful. thank you for sharing this."

    The band's official twitter handle too shared the video, praising the goosebumps-worthy version of the already LIT track.

    What a way to be recognised and applauded!

    More VIRAL VIDEO News

    Read more about: viral video
    Story first published: Thursday, December 12, 2019, 12:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 12, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue