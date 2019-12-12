Just In
Bangalore School Kids Deliver An Impressive Rendition Of 'Believer' & Imagine Dragons Love It
First things first, Imagine Dragons' 'Believer' is one of THE most spellbinding songs to come out in 2017 and boy did it stand the test of time. Even after two years of its release, the song is still a favourite of the masses, don't take my words - see it for yourself here.
Equally powerful and maybe a bit more, a school in Bangalore delivered their rendition of the upbeat song. Elizabeth George, a teacher at St. Charles High School, posted a video of an all-girls choir singing their version of one of Imagine Dragons' most popular tracks.
The video soon went viral (surprise surprise), drawing in more than 15,000 likes and nearly 20,000 shares on Facebook. However, the love and praise did not stop there. When the video was shared on twitter, it immediately caught Dan Reynolds' eyes and ears, who went on to retweet the video, writing, "So beautiful. thank you for sharing this."
so beautiful. thank you for sharing this.— Dan Reynolds (@DanReynolds) December 3, 2019
The band's official twitter handle too shared the video, praising the goosebumps-worthy version of the already LIT track.
love this https://t.co/NUTBbgW6fb— Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) December 3, 2019
What a way to be recognised and applauded!