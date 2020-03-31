Just In
- 3 hrs ago Monthly Horoscope Predictions April 2021
-
- 5 hrs ago Daily Horoscope: 01 April 2021
- 15 hrs ago Airport Fashion: Sunny Leone’s Asymmetrical White Dress Makes For A Super Comfy Outfit For Summer Day Outs
- 16 hrs ago Attending A Wedding Soon? Here Are The Divas-inspired Pink Outfits For Inspiration
Don't Miss
- Technology Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For April 1, 2021: Win Rs. 15,000 Amazon Pay Balance
- News Maharashtra added 6.5 lakh COVID-19 cases last month against 7.3 lakh from October to February
- Movies Ali Fazal Reacts To Girlfriend Richa Chadha Expressing Her Love For SRK; Says 'Zara Ghar Aaiye'
- Finance Indices Open Higher, Nifty Tops 14800 Levels; HCL Tech Top Gainer
- Sports IPL 2021: Blow to Chennai Super Kings: Pacer Josh Hazlewood pulls out citing personal reasons
- Automobiles Maruti Suzuki & Karnataka Bank Partners To Introduce New Finance Schemes: Here Are The Details
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Karnataka In April in 2021
- Education CBSE Board Exam 2021: Check CBSE Important Announcement For Students Who Tested Covid Positive
April Fools’ Day 2021: Funny Quotes And Messages To Share With Your Loved Ones
April Fools' Day is a popular day that is observed every year on the first of the month, April. People observe this day by cracking jokes and making each other laugh. Perhaps, therefore, consider April Fools' Day as one of the most-light-hearted days of the year. In order to make your loved ones laugh and tickle their funny bones on April Fools' Day 2021, we are here with some funny quotes and messages that will make you and your loved ones laugh out loud.
April Fools' Day 2020: Know About The History And Significance
1. "God made daylight and called it the Sun. God made entertainment and named it as Fun. God made night light and named it the Moon. But then He made you and named it a Cartoon. Wish you a Happy April Fools' Day"
2. "Hey, you are the most beautiful, wonderful and colourful among all the fools out there. Wish you a Happy April Fools' Day."
3. "Dear bestie, I just wanted you to know that today is your day. Therefore, I am here to wish you a Happy April Fools' Day."
4. "Dear friend, people like you make me realise, I am still intelligent and smarter than many of you. Happy April Fools' Day."
5. "It is better to keep your mouth shut and let people think you are a stupid instead of opening it and removing all the doubts."
6. "I might haven't wished you on your birthday, Holi, Diwali, Christmas and New Year. But, I can not miss wishing you one your most important day of the year. Wish you a Happy April Fools' Day."
7. "So sweet is your smile, so wonderful is your style. So enchanting is your voice, so captivating are your eyes. See, this is how I lied nicely. Happy April Fools' Day."
Wish you a Happy April Fools' Day