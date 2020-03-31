April Fools’ Day 2020: Know About The History And Significance Life oi-Prerna Aditi

The first day of April is known as April Fools' Day and is observed across the world. On this day, people play pranks and crack funny jokes to make each other laugh hard. It would be no wrong to say that playing pranks and laughing on jokes are the must-have rituals for April Fools' Day. But do you know how this day came into existence? So if you are also interested in knowing the origin of this day, then scroll down the article to find more.

History Of April Fools' Day

Though there is no fixed story that gives the evidence of the origin of April Fools' Day, there is one that dates back to 1582 when Gregorian calendar marked 1 January as the New Year. Before this, people followed Julian Calendar that marked 1 April as the New Year. So people who still used to follow the Julian Calendar New Year were fooled by those following Gregorian Calendar. The former went on to receive jokes and were greeted in a funny way. This further became a tradition.

There's another theory that suggests April Fools' Day came into existence due to The Canterbury Tales written by Geoffrey Chaucer. In this, Chaucer made a playful and comic reference to as 32 March or 1 April. However, historians believe that it was just a typo.

Significance Of April Fools' Day

1. On this day, people generally make each other laugh by playing some funny pranks and cracking humourous jokes.

2. People generally give false news to their friends and family members until the news is believed to be true. The moment the false news is believed to be true, the prankster says that it was a prank.

3. Though the entire world celebrates this day, nobody can actually tell when and how did it originate.

4. You will find people making fun of each other in a funny way.