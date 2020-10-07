Exclusive: Anaaj+, An Initiative By Corona Warriors To Feed Those Hit By COVID-19 Pandemic Life oi-Deepannita Das

When you live a comfortable life and enjoy a privileged position it becomes your duty to lift others and make a difference in society. History has provided us with powerful evidence that no matter how grave a problem is, there is always a solution when we stand united.

Sharing the same idea through their initiative, Wockhardt Foundation, a non-profit organization has started Anaaj+ programme which will be implemented by the Corona Warriors, who will support underprivileged families through their own money and through those in their networks.

To Boldsky, in an exclusive interview, Dr Huzaifa Khorakiwala, CEO and trustee, Wockhardt Foundation shares how she and her team has cut through the chaos amid COVID-19 pandemic, got engaged in social service and human welfare activities, and doing their bit for the upliftment for the poor.

On asking how the idea behind Anaaj+ was conceptualised, Dr Huzaifa says it was a collective idea of the team to start this programme to help those affected by the pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns. 'While the lockdowns were necessary to ensure public health and safety, it also resulted in people losing their livelihoods and thereby being unable to afford the essentials required to run their homes. It was therefore imperative for us to recognize the need of the hour and take action by reaching out and helping others,' she mentions.

The program entails distribution of ration and essential items kit worth INR 1,100 each to households in slums of Mumbai. Each kit includes 5 kg rice, 5 kg wheat flour, lentils, sugar, salt, tea leaves, and soaps and anyone can adopt a slum. Currently, this programme is only implemented in Mumbai by the staff of this foundation and volunteers. However, Dr Huzaifa feels that with the right resources and partners, they can implement it in other areas too.

What's more interesting about this initiative is that you can 'Adopt A Slum'. The partners can select or adopt a slum of their choice. This not only provided a level of transparency but also allowed our partners to understand, identify with and relate to their beneficiaries or families that they were supporting.

Dr Huzaifa says, 'Our 'Corona Warrior' refers to any individual, corporate or institution that has sponsored one or more families with a month's supply of groceries etc. Any person, irrespective of their profession, can become a corona warrior by registering on our website www.fight-corona.net and sponsor a family.' They can also get in touch with Wockhardt Foundation directly at support@wockhardtfoundation.org

The pandemic has turned out to be a testing time for everyone, with each person going through their own hardships. But some may have been more fortunate or better equipped and resourced than others in dealing with their problems.

It is also truly commendable to see people from all walks of life come together to help others, however, the effects of this pandemic are long term and we need to continue to help in whatever way we can - whether financial, physical, emotional etc. People are only just starting to rebuild their lives and we as a society need to work together to support them. Small collective efforts can bring about a big change.

The aim is to provide 'service with love' and to ensure that we bring a smile to each person, concludes Dr Huzaifa. Adding to this she says, 'Anaaj+ programme has managed to achieve this by providing 4730 families with a month's supply of groceries and toiletries. All these families are from the slums in Mumbai and we are grateful to all those who have selflessly come forward and helped these people.'