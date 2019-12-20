Just In
All Hail The Lord: Smudge The Cat Is The Ultimate Meme King Now!
If you haven't yet seen the meme of a young woman screaming at a chonki white cat sitting on a chair all confused, you might be living under a rock. Smudge aka Lord Smudge is a sassy boi who caught the netizen's attention when a Twitter user put out a tweet combining Smudge's image with that of Taylor Armstrong from "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hill" and the rest is history.
These photos together is making me lose it pic.twitter.com/kJi9d8MpbG— chey (@MISSINGEGIRL) May 1, 2019
The meme accumulated an impressive amount of 78,900 retweets and 276,800 likes in two months. Smudge's mommy, a 24-year-old sculptor Miranda said that he is around six years old and is extremely shy but friendly once he thinks you are worthy of his time.
His Lordship hails from Canada and loves to have his place at the table and if he doesn't get one, Smudge will claim the first vacated seat.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Smudge - Table Cat (@smudge_lord) on
Smudge loves his mom and dad but if there is one thing he detests the most in the world, it is salad (we all have witnessed it). The chonki boi HATES vegetables or as he would call it, 'vegetals'. He doesn't care much for chicken but enjoy potatoes, or "taters" as he prefers to call them.
His over-the-top reactions to different types of food items are so relatable and funny. The has been re-captioned over and over, making it one of the most widely shared memes. For a daily dose of his highness, you can check him and his routine disgust at the world and food items on his Instagram page.
View this post on Instagram
Who else loves taters as much as I do? 🥔🥰
A post shared by Smudge - Table Cat (@smudge_lord) on