Quotes, Wishes And Messages To Share On One's 75th Birthday

Birthdays are always special as it marks our birth. Whether someone is turning 17 or 70, birthdays always make us feel special. People often try their best to make a person feel loved and special on his/her birthday. So if someone around you is turning 75 and you are willing to wish that person, then saying a plain "Happy Birthday" may not be a good way of congratulating that person. You can either think of sending a gift to that person or sharing some heartfelt wishes and quotes.

If you are already scratching your head to figure out a heart-touching and beautiful quote for wishing someone his/her 75th birthday. Scroll down the article to read some of the beautiful quotes that you can share.

1. "Dear Granny, you have always put others before yourself. But today is your day and we wish you a very Happy Birthday."

2. "Isn't it a blessing for us to celebrate your 75th birthday. I pray for your health and happiness."

3. "Congratulations to my dearest neighbour for completing 75 years of his life. I love the way you live your life to the fullest. Happy Birthday."

4. "Dearest Grandpa, may your 75th birthday be full of happiness and prosperity. Enjoy your day."

5. "For all these years you have brought positivity, happiness, love and sunshine to our lives. On your 75th birthday, I just want you to know that you are a wonderful grandfather. Enjoy your 75th birthday."

6. "Dear grandmother, your presence makes my world light up. On your 75th birthday, I pray that you the Almighty blesses you with all the happiness and comforts. May your 75th birthday be full of memories that you can cherish in the years to come."

7. "So my dear wife, you have already turned 75th and I just can't stop admiring your grace and positivity after all these years. I love you and wish you all the happiness in this world."

8. "To my dearest husband, wish you a Happy 75th Birthday. May you stay healthy and jolly as always."

9. "Dear mother, for 75 years you have been spreading your charm and positivity in this world and we wish you Happy Birthday on your special day. May you stay healthy and happy in the years to come."

10. "Hey father, I just can't believe you turned 75 as you still have such a young heart and enthusiastic mind. Congratulations for having lived your life to its fullest."

11. "Happy birthday to a wonderful neighbor and friend who turns 75 today. One thing is for sure, not every man/woman looks this awesome at age 75."

12. "Grandpa, on your 75th birthday, I pray that you will be blessed with the greatest treasures of life - good health, true happiness, and serenity. I love you so much, grandpa."

13. "Today you have turned 75 and it is a perfect time to say that you are a wonderful soul with such a beautiful heart. I pray for your good health and happiness."

14. "They say, to age with grace is no less than a success. Wish you a very Happy Birthday. May you smile and spread your positivity as always."

15. "You know that you grow old when your teeth no longer sleep in the same bed as you do. Wish you a Happy 75th Birthday."

16. "On your 75th birthday, I want you to know that I love you my dearest sister and you make my life colourful."