Did You Know That Dozens Of Girls Are Subjected To Breast Ironing In UK Alone?

There are a few barbaric rituals and practices that people have been following since centuries. Even though most of these rituals and traditions are known to have evolved for their existence, there are those who are still being blindly followed.
One such practice is about the breast ironing of young girls, and this practice has gained popularity in the UK currently.
Check out the details of this bizarre ritual where young girls are subjected to get tortured physically and this is for the sake of late breast formation.
Here are some of the facts that you need to know about the entire practice of breast-ironing...
PS: The UN has labelled this practice as one of the five global under-reported crimes related to gender-based violence.
The Practice Is Done To 'Divert' Male Attention
This inhuman practice is done by the girl's mother or aunts. These women run hot stones on the young girl's chest to delay breast formation. The victims are girls aged between 9 and 15 years old. It is believed that this practice is done to 'divert' male attention.
The Practice Was Started In Africa
Countries like Cameroon, Guinea-Bissau, Chad and Togo were famous for this practice. Since there were several immigrants, who fled from Africa and flocked the UK, they are believed to have been stuck to their traditions and rituals which also included this horrific practice.
Experts Label This Practice As Child Abuse
According to experts, practising this ritual will not only have a psychological impact on the young girls, it will also scar the girl's lives as they would be scared to breastfeed their babies at later stages. Apart from this, there are numerous chances of these girls to be affected by various breast-related infections.
No Official Data About The Practice Has Been Revealed
Even though there is no official data about the practice that has been revealed, reports claim that more than a thousand girls have undergone the practice in North UK alone. A nurse claimed that she treated a 10-year-old girl who was a victim of this practice.
