    Unborn Baby Was Removed From Mum's Womb For Surgery

    By

    With science making immense progress in everything, you would not be surprised to know how an unborn child underwent a surgery while it was still in the mother's womb!

    The case has become medical history after its success. Check out the details of this case that makes us realise how advanced our science technology is!

    Unborn Baby Underwent Surgery!

    Read on...

    Array

    The Couple Were Asked To Terminate The Pregnancy

    The 26-year-old woman and her partner were given the option to terminate the pregnancy after the tests revealed that the unborn baby had spina bifida. The medics discovered this in a routine 20-week scan where they realised that the unborn baby's head was not the right measurement.

    Array

    About Spina Bifida...

    It is a condition where the baby's spinal cord is not fully developed in the womb. As a result, it can affect a child's ability to walk.

    Array

    The Doctors Offered A New Option Called Foetal Surgery

    The doctors offered the couple a new option called as foetal surgery where they would fix the unborn child's condition even before she is born. The surgery involved removing the unborn baby from the mother's womb and repairing the spinal cord of the child, so that the baby has greater chances of leading a normal life.

    Array

    The Baby Was Later Put Back In The Womb

    Doctors revealed that the baby was then later placed back in the mother's womb to complete the pregnancy term. The medics also revealed that the surgery was a success and revealed that people can opt for this surgery as studies revealed that about 80% of babies are terminated after their parents know about the baby's condition.

    What do you think of this case? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 2, 2019, 12:56 [IST]
