    He Was Paralysed And Yet She Decided To Marry Him

    By

    When we read stories about couples who fight battles and odds to be with their loved ones, we realise that true love still exists.

    Here is one such case of a young couple who fell in love years ago and decided to get married.

    Paralysed

    The couple faced an unwanted tragedy where the boyfriend was left in a vegetative state after he was electrocuted. Yet the girl stood by him and took care of him and the couple decided to get married!

    Check out more details on the same.

    Array

    The Couple Fell In Love Back In 2007

    The couple fell in love in 2007. When Zhang fell in love with her boyfriend, he was a construction worker who specialised in home renovations and he worked outstations often.

    Array

    The Couple Had A Long Distance Relationship

    While his work kept him away for long, the couple did not lose interest in each other. Their love still went strong and they kept in touch through phone calls and texting.

    Array

    The Couple Officially Got Married In 2010

    Though the couple had officially married in 2010, the couple could not afford to have a wedding ceremony and a photoshoot that they dreamt of. The couple then vowed to work hard in life to save up for these plans for the future. The man worked hard for the next few years before he could afford to build a small cosy house for themselves.

    Array

    Tragedy Struck The Happy Couple

    When the couple were busy saving up money to fulfill their dreams, a tragedy struck them as the man was electrocuted and left in a vegetative state. People assumed that the couple would get separated as he needed 24/7 care and attention. But the woman stood strong by his side all through the years. After 4 long years of constant struggle they managed to fulfill their dreams and had the photoshoot and the ceremony.

    This story reminds us that true love really exists. We hope the man recovers soon and leads a happy married life. What is your take on this? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

    Story first published: Friday, April 19, 2019, 13:17 [IST]
