Everything About National Girl Child Day 2019

On 24th January every year, the 'National Girl Child Day' is celebrated in India.
As the name goes, this day is celebrated to empower women and also to give power to girl children.
The National Girl Child Day is celebrated by organising various events across the country.
Here in this article find out about the details and facts of this day.
The Day Was Initiated In The Year 2008
The National Girl Child Day was initially started in the year 2008 by the Ministry of Women and Child Development. The main aim of this day was to eradicate gender discrimination which has been a huge problem in our nation.
A Scheme Was Started On This Day
A scheme by the government along with the Women and Child Development Organisation called ‘Dhanalakshmi' was started this year and the scheme ensures that the girl child's family will receive cash for basic needs, such as medical expenses like immunisation, birth registration and also school maintenance up to Grade 8.
The Main Objectives Of Celebrating This Day
- To increase awareness regarding gender inequality in society and also about equal rights and offering the girl child with new opportunities.
- To make sure that every girl enjoys all human rights.
- To address the girl child issues on a priority basis.
- To get rid of all the inequalities faced by women in society.
The Government Has Introduced New Schemes To Save The Girl Child
To make sure that the girl child's rights are met, the Government of India has introduced a few schemes and rules that will help in making a woman stand strong in society. Some of these rules are as follows:
- Using ultrasound tests for gender discrimination is illegal in India.
- Girl child marriages are restricted.
- ‘Save the Girl Child' program.
- Various self-help groups have also been introduced by the government to make sure that the girls in India have a better livelihood, especially in rural areas.
TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Four-Storey Building Collapses In Gurugram; Many Feared Trapped
-
- Virat Kohli To Be Rested For Last Two ODIs And T20I Series Against New Zealand
- New Mahindra Thar Model’s Spy Pics Out Again — Is It The Largest Indian Off-Roader Ever Made?
- PayTM Mall On Republic Day — Samsung Carnival Offers
- Best Low-Priced Stocks To Buy For 2019
- Ajay Devgn Shares His Opinion On #MeToo Movement
- All You Want To Know About Toothukudi
- Deepika Padukone Adds Another All-black Ensemble With This Airport Attire