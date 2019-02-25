She Got Skin Cancer Due To Excessive Tanning! Life oi-Syeda Farah Noor

Our skin is the largest organ in our body and it acts as a protective layer. One needs to take proper care of it. Otherwise, you will be susceptible or prone to many diseases and ailments.

Doing anything in excess can have its side effects and this holds true for a woman who shared her case of excess tanning and how she ended up with skin cancer.

Check out the disturbing pictures of her from when she was diagnosed with skin cancer and how she recovered from it.

She Had A Dark Spot On Her Forehead A woman named Bethany, who hails from Texas, went through an awful experience back in 2015, when she noticed that she had a dark spot that had shown up on her skin while she was pregnant. She Assumed It To Be Due To Hormonal Changes Bethany thought that the black spot found on her forehead was caused due to some hormonal changes. But she was taken aback when she discovered that she had been diagnosed with skin cancer. The Doctors Described Her Condition As… When the dermatologists examined her dark spot and analysed the test results, it was discovered that Bethany was suffering from an invasive and aggressive form of melanoma and she would need to be treated immediately. How Is This Condition Caused When our bodies are exposed to excessive amounts of radiation from tanning beds or the sun, the skin cells become abnormal, and they start to grow uncontrollably. According to researchers, we are all susceptible to skin cancer. She Is Now Cancer-free! Bethany revealed that the damage was caused by excessive use of tanning beds. She shared the pictures that explained about the painful immunotherapy treatments that she underwent to become cancer-free. This was to warn people to stop getting addicted to tanning.