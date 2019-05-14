ENGLISH

    She Earns A Living By Talking Dirty To Deaf People

    By

    Earning money can be easy when you are creative. All that you need is to understand your strength and with a positive note you can start working on your goal.

    This is what this woman did! She realised that she can fluently speak American Sign Language and now by doing so, she easily earns up to £7,000 a month.

    All this by just talking a little dirty with deaf people online! Check out more details on the same.

    Array

    She Learnt The Language As A Subject In School

    Crystal Rivers, who hails from Florida, is believed to earn up to £7,000 a month. She is believed to be a fluent speaker of American Sign Language after she had a lesson at school. Since the age of eight she has been learning it properly to communicate with deaf people.

    Array

    She Started Webcamming

    She used her skills while she was working in Disney until one fine day when she began webcamming. She started signing her broadcasts a few months later when a deaf viewer tuned in and asked her about her language skills.

    Array

    She Wants Her Viewers To Be Interactive

    She revealed that she wants all her fans to be able to communicate properly with her rather than just sitting and typing. Revealing more about her activities she revealed that she does all sorts of activities on camera. There are times when she sits and chats about her life and at times she livestreams herself playing games too. Well, there are times when she even does adult stuff, like dancing or even flashing her boobs.

    Array

    She Does Not Wish To Stop Webcamming!

    Revealing about her future plans, she revealed that she does not wish to stop webcamming as she makes decent amount monthly and most importantly enjoys what she does, even though she faces criticism.

    What do you think of her way of making money? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 14, 2019, 18:10 [IST]
