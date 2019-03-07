TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Brave Mum Shares Pictures Of Her 14-Week-Old Foetus
There is no greater loss than losing a child. A woman shared her sad story of losing her 14-week-old foetus and shared a post on what she felt about the whole thing!
The brave mum also shared heartbreaking pictures of her 14-week-old foetus! The images will just break your heart!
Check them out.
She Posted The Pictures
She posted the images of the 14-week-old foetus that she had to abort. The whole idea about sharing the picture was to show that the foetus was 'fully formed' even though it was just four inches long and it weighed 0.05 pounds!
She Did Not Want To Dispose The Foetus!
Christian Sharran didn't want the foetus to be disposed as a medical waste. Hence, she and her husband Michael decided to keep it in the fridge for a week before they buried it in a flower pot in the garden.
She Was Denied To Bury The Foetus As It Was Illegal!
Christian claims that she was denied the chance to properly bury the foetus because according to the US law, her foetus was never legally a child. A foetus is believed to become a baby only at 20 weeks.