Man Dug His Father’s Grave For A Photo Shoot!
An artist can go to any extent to express their emotions through their pieces of art. One such case is of an artist who took pictures with his dad's skeleton.
The artist in question had a childhood dream and that was clicking a picture with his dead dad's bones.
Once the pictures were shared online, they created a lot of chaos.
Check out the details of the entire episode.
He Always Wanted To Get A Picture With His Dad
Siyuan Zhuji is a 33-year-old man who claimed that it was 'his dream' to take a photo with his father's bones. Siyuan, who is an artist by profession, claimed that his father died of liver cancer when he was three years old.
He Removed His Dead Dad’s Bones From His Tomb
The Chinese artist has sparked controversy after he posted photos of himself with his late father's remains after removing the bones from his tomb.
He Removed The Bones And Arranged Them Into A Skeleton
Siyuan Zhuji is said to have exhumed his father's remains and also arranged them into a skeleton before he lied naked beside them for a photo shoot. The photo shoot was done by his wife.
He Posted The Pictures On A Chinese Website
Siyuan had reportedly posted the pictures of himself with his dead dad's bones on a Chinese website, just a day after Tomb-Sweeping Day. This is apparently the China's annual festival where people pay respect to the departed.