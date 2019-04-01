Locals Of Ethiopia’s Bizarre Love Affair With Raw Meat Life oi-Syeda Farah Noor

Consuming raw meat is a practice that people have been following for years. Even though there are many risks associated with eating uncooked meat, it does not stop people from consuming them.

Here are the details about the locals of Addis Ababa, the capital city of Ethiopia, who are gaining fame by consuming raw meat!

Raw Meat Is A Popular Delicacy Here According to reports, individuals in Ethiopia relish raw meat as a delicacy. Locals here are often seen gathered around the restaurant tables, relishing and feasting on chunks of raw beef or goat meat. They Eat This Every Day! These individuals are believed to consume the raw meat every single day!

But the medics believe that most of the raw meat eating fans tend to overemphasise the nutritional benefits of raw meat. While on other hand, they ignore or deny the facts and risks associated with their eating habit. Medics Believe This Practice Can Be Harmful The doctors deny the fact that consuming the raw meat is hardly beneficial as individuals who consume it are prone to infection of tapeworms and other dangerous bacteria like Salmonella and E. coli. How They Consume Raw Meat... Raw meat was ranked as the most popular dish here. The long strips of meat are sliced with a knife and dipped in various sauces while consuming it. What do you think of this bizarre practice? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.