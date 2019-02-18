TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
The Biggest And Brightest Supermoon Of The Year Is Today
The sky will light up with the biggest and brightest supermoon of the year. It is even called February's "Super Snow Moon" since it is happening at the coldest time of the year.
The best time to catch the Super Snow Moon is around 1 a.m. on Tuesday morning according to reports.
Check out the details of the biggest and brightest supermoon of the year.
About Supermoon
A "supermoon" is when the moon appears larger because it is at a closer point in its orbit to Earth. The fact is that there is a Supermoon event that happens once every month. During this time the moon looks all big and bright.
It Is Also Called The "Super Snow Moon"
According to NASA, the name "Super Snow Moon" was given to the second full moon of winter by certain Native American tribes in the United States. Apart from that, it is called the snow moon due to typical snowfall during the year.
When Can People See The Super Snow Moon?
Apparently, the moon will reach its peak fullness on 19th Feb 2019, at 10:54 a.m. EST. But, unfortunately, it will not be visible in the United States at that very time.