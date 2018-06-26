Individuals Of These Zodiacs Hate To Cuddle After Having Sex

The best thing a partner expects after a good session of romping is a cuddle and a sound sleep. But what if your partner is not willing to do that and seems to be least interested in sleeping over with you, cuddling, after the session?

Well, there are chances that this can be due to the zodiac sign of your partner, as astrologers reveal about the zodiac signs the individuals of which hate to cuddle after sex!

Sounds insane, right? But the trait of not sleeping over or even cuddling the partner after sex has been found to be the most common factor among specific zodiac signs.

So, go ahead and find out about the zodiac signs that hate to cuddle after having sex.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

Gemini individuals have two minds about sleeping over. While they do crave the connection that they share with their partners, while on the other hand, they tend to prefer to express it verbally, be it in the form of a text or telling about it.

The individuals of this sign tend to feel nervous and anxious. This makes them crave the security and familiarity of having their space and hence end up sleeping in their bed. Since they are warm and caring with the people that they love, they tend to appreciate their space.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

Sagittarius individuals are one of the most sexually active among all the signs. But when it comes to having their back on the place, it is not an easy task, as these individuals are known to be restless. They have a fear of being trapped or pinned down.

Hence, one cannot expect them to be their little spoon all night long. Once they are done with lovemaking, they instantly look out for the need of their own space. Their idea of affection tends to be much more playful than being "romantic" and cuddling with their partners.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

Aquarius individuals are known to have a reputation for being the unemotional and detached individuals. But this is not the fact, since they often come off for various reasons, which include their tendency to get out of the bed instantly after they are done with the act.

The fact is that they tend to love profoundly and powerfully, but at the same time, they also tend to get annoyed easily. These individuals have very little patience for being uncomfortable. Hence, expecting a cuddle from them can be the last thing that they would love to do!

So, if you are an individual who feels like the sleepover is an essential part of your relationship, then being with any one of these sign individuals can be challenging!

