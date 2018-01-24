People Of These Zodiac Signs Enjoy Lovemaking The Most!

Aries: March 21-April 19

This sign is considered to be the most unpredictable one in terms of sex. They cannot wait for their partner to be ready for bed. They are superbly active and also love to indulge in good sex and experiment between the different positions.

Pisces: Feb 18-Mar 20

Pisces individuals can never be boring when they are around their partners. They will allow their partner to experiment with different sex positions with them, as they love to be commanded in bed. They crave for good sex all the time.

Libra: Sept 23-Oct 23

While handling a sexual relationship with this sign, it is better to handle the entire situation intellectually. They love to enjoy the foreplay first and then the slow process of being taken into the bed, which ignites their passion. A quick sex session will not impress them at all.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

This earth sign enjoys the sensual touch and proper foreplay, just like Libra. On the other hand, they also do not get impressed by the quickie one. Caressing them and giving them the warmth of love can bring in their best passionate side in bed.

Virgo: Aug 23-Sept 23

If your partner is of this sign, then you need to be sexually active. They like to be on the bed in a frequent momentum. They enjoy lovemaking when their partner craves for sex as much as they do. On the other hand, they like their partner to be physically attractive and active.

Aquarius: Jan 20-Feb 18

They love to be on the bed and try different sexual positions. They are known for their craving for sex, as it never ends and they are said to be sexually very attractive and active. They love to be the conqueror in bed.