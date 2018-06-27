The People Of These Zodiac Signs Never Stay Friends With Their Ex, As Per Astrology

We all go through a breakup at some point or the other in our lives. We tend to handle it differently, where some can have a nasty experience to share, while some a slightly better one than the others.

There are those individuals who seem to have a talent of remaining friends with their exes, and this is not something that everyone is capable of doing!

Being friends with your ex can be a difficult task, for many relationships do not end on the right note, most of the times.

But do you know that even if the relationship ended on a good note, there are specific zodiac sign individuals who cannot be friends with their exes?

Well, astrology helps us understand these zodiac sign individuals better, who cannot be friends with their ex.

Find out.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

Aquarius individuals are the most passive ones regarding breaking up with someone. They could care less about remaining friends with their exes. They do not take the pain of being friends with their exes, as they think it is best to let go of the past and concentrate on their present.

Capricorn: Dec 23-Jan 20

Capricorn individuals are unforgiving, and this is the most known fact. They aren't keen on maintaining a friendship post the split. If you have broken their heart, then as a person, these individuals are not forgiving or forgetting. They will never be able to stay friends with their exes at any given point of time.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

Scorpios can't help but be jealous in almost everything that they do. This does not help them in their relationships or when it comes to being friends with an ex. These guys are passionate individuals who have this excellent quality, but this can also lead to jealousy. Due to this characteristic, these individuals seem bitter about the new love interests of their exes. Even if they try, there are chances that they are looking out for an opportunity to make you feel pathetic in front of the others.

Leo: July 23-Aug 23

Leo individuals love to be adored, so sticking around to see their exes adore someone else seems like a bad idea to them. If they are going to be friends with their exes, there are very less chances of them having a curiosity of their ex's new relationships. Another reason why these individuals won't remain friends with an ex is due to their stubborn personality. If their ex has done wrong to them, then there is no way that they will let go off it quickly.

Aries: March 21-April 19

Aries is the ever-competitive zodiac. These individuals are not interested in remaining friends with their ex, because they are more focused on competing with them, as they tend to see who can end up being better off. They don't mind their ex's having access to their social media to keep them updated with the highlights of what's going on in their life, as this is a way of hurting their ex.

So, which is your ex's sign? Let us know in the comment section below.