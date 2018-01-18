2 Full Moons And Their Impact On Zodiacs

Aries: March 21 - April 19

The Full Moons on this day will lead them to introspect their true feelings and this would be a blessing in disguise. This introspection of feelings will help them understand what needs to be worked out in order for them to stay sane and happy. The Full Moon energy will help them balance out their emotions and heal negative emotions and disharmony as well.

Taurus: April 20 - May 20

The presence of two Full Moons in one single month will affect their relationships directly as it is predicted by the astrological science. While the first Full Moon brings them opportunities to heal, forgive and be more loving in their personal life and intimate relationships, on the other hand the second Full Moon will see these individuals juggle between too much work on their plate and even on the personal front. These Full Moons will for sure teach this zodiac on how to balance.

When Supermoon, Blue Moon And Lunar Eclipse Will Happen On A Single Day!

Gemini: May 21 - June 20

This is the year this zodiac needs to focus on health and career. The two Full Moons are said to bring in a lot of opportunities. At first the Full Moon will see them focusing on eating healthy meals and will also be seen starting their fitness regimes as well. With the second Full Moon's presence, which is on 31st of January, it will help them to improve their communication skills and they will also settle a long-standing tiff that they could not resolve. Apart from this, they will also find a better way to express themselves.

Cancer: June 21 - July 22

With the first Full Moon in its native sign, these guys can expect to reap what they have sown in the past. To all the things that were done right, they need to expect them to be rewarded in this phase. They must stand up and make it right as this is the time. While on the second Full Moon, they seem to have a lot more of grounding energy and they will be sailing smoothly with all that they had discovered during the first Full Moon.

Leo: Jul 23 – Aug 23

The first Full Moon will be a great phase as they have to let go of the regressive energies in their lives and just be. They are held back and it is time they fully live up to their potential and clear things out of their lives. While, on the second Full Moon this zodiac will be letting out their emotions so that there are no pent-up emotions. They will also reap the sweet fruits of all the good things that they have done in the past.

Virgo: Aug 23 – Sep 23

The Full Moons predict the clearing of many unnecessary things from their lives. The first Full Moon will make them connect with their personal endeavours which get stronger and deeper. The issues that will arise with the first Full Moon will settle down in the second Full Moon which is on January 31st. They will understand what all they need to declutter and this helps in bringing more positivity.

What People Love About You, According To Your Zodiac

Libra: Sep 23 – Oct 23

The two Full Moons will set the tone for all that they need to achieve. With the first Full Moon they will feel that they have achieved great heights or they must change direction in order to be where they always wanted to be. On the second Full Moon they will start making progress on the dreams that they have been working on and they finally achieve it too.

Scorpio: Oct 23 – Nov 22

The two Full Moons in January will see this zodiac plan ahead for the year and they are seen pinning their goals to themselves. The second Full Moon will witness more of manifesting and fulfilling of these goals. They would either decide to take things forward or actually change their entire path and embark on a new journey.

Sagittarius: Nov 22 – Dec 22

The two Full Moons will bring in focus on the issues that have been held within and they need to be addressed immediately. They are people who are strongly seen defending their beliefs whilst connecting with them passionately. With the Full Moons falling in the same phase it brings in positivity as well.

How Zodiac Sign Can Define Your Body Feature; Know Here

Capricorn: Dec 23 – Jan 20

The Full Moon is all about finding your emotional balance and healing the unhealed. During the first Full Moon this zodiac sign individuals will communicate clearly with their loved ones and it will also tell them that they need more balance and harmony in their life to find the emotional balance which they had been lacking. Expressing themselves is a good way to move forward with goals.

Aquarius: Jan 20 – Feb 18

They are quite hard working when they find their way within. All that they will learn in these two Full Moons is about their ability to list it down to prioritise and help themselves to manage their time and energy well. The Full Moon energy is said to bring in balance to their decisive powers.

Pisces: Feb 18 – Mar 20

This is another emotional and highly sensitive sign and it is ruled by emotions. With the first Full Moon in Cancer, they will get to know that there is a frenemy who is really their enemy and they will understand who their true friends are. The Full Moon energies are believed to bring an understanding of their passions and hobbies. While, during the second Full Moon phase, they are seen focusing less on what they do.