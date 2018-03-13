According To Your Zodiac Sign, Your Downfall In 2018 Will Be Due To...

Aries (March 21–April 19): Career

No matter how dedicated you would be at work, things don't seem to be too good. Not keeping promises and commitments will only inflict harm in your personal relationships. You need to take a deep breath, chalk out your work schedule and also make time for your loved ones. This will help you avoid the unwanted downfall.

Taurus (April 20–May 20): Ego

Ego is not something that you should be nurturing, as it can be the main reason for your downfall. You need to remember that it is never too late to say a ‘sorry.' Even though you have been extremely stubborn and egoistic in the past and always considered yourself to be right, it is time you learn to accept that you can make mistakes too. Letting go of your ego is the best thing that you can do.

Gemini (May 21–June 20): Unhealthy Habits

Of late, you would realise that there are too many unhealthy habits that you have been inviting due to which there is toxicity in your life. The psychological or even the physical stress are an add-on that will lead you to have a low-set life. It is time that you discard these habits that have held you back and move on in life.

Cancer (June 21–July 22): Carelessness

You need to realise that you need to be a little more responsible and if you have been careless in the past, then accept it. You need to understand that your carelessness is something that has costed you your friendships and relationship breakups in the past. You need to focus on your attitude and learn on how to deal with this, without projecting your careless attitude in a wrong way.



Leo (July 23–August 22): Toxic Relationships

Itis time that you understand relationships are two-way processes and being in a toxic relationship will only cause more harm to you. It is time that you realise this and let go of it. This is something that you have been holding on to for the longest time. It's time that you understand what's good for you and move on.

Virgo (August 23–September 22): Hostile Nature

It's time that you learn to be a bit more liberal. This is because others find it difficult to approach you and this difficulty is something that will create negativity around you. You need to focus on the positivity of new things and also embrace the diversities that the universe has to offer to you.

Libra (September 23–October 22): Past

There are many new opportunities coming your way. But there has been a hurdle that is stopping you from becoming successful and it is nothing but your nature of dwelling in the past. Living in the past will only pull you down. But you need to understand that if you keep on brooding over your past, you can never move ahead in future. So, stop it right away and start afresh.

Scorpio (October 23–November 21): Loneliness

Having your space is very much needed, but you need to understand that staying solitude for long is unhealthy. There have been instances when you have been avoiding people in the past. So, it's time that you come out of your shell and be a little more flexible and approachable to the others. You need to start learning to accept people and give them a little space in your life by being approachable.

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21): Mistakes Of The Past

Avoid letting your past mistakes haunt you. You need to understand that instead of hiding or accepting the mistakes that you have made in the past, leave them right there in the past and move ahead in life. Remind yourself that there is no need for you to be bothered and worried by the past.

Capricorn (December 22–January 19): Not Learning From Mistakes

Learning from the mistakes that we do makes us a better person. You need to understand that you should not repeat your mistakes again. Instead, understanding the fault as to where you went wrong and making sure it does not repeat again will help you avoid or not face another downfall.

Aquarius (January 20–February 18): Expectations

You have been expecting too much from everything in your life. It is time that you understand everything in this world does not happen as per your expectation. Stop expecting and let things happen on their own. If anything is meant to happen, it will. Thinking about it and spoiling your present day will only make you lose out on other important things in life.

Pisces (February 19–March 20): Past Relationships

Letting go of the past and embracing a new relationship is something that you need to do. No matter how terribly the past relationships have ended, there would be times when you would be still thinking of giving it a second chance. If you do, then it would be a complete waste of energy. Moving on from the past will help you to look forward on other relationships as well.

