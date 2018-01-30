Daily Horoscope: 30 January 2018

Aries : 21 March-20 April

An injury, robbery or accident is foreseen for you, therefore you are advised to be careful. Loss in business is also predicted. Do not undertake risky issues. There may be some obstacles in your path. However, increase in business will a positive point today.

Taurus : 21 April-21 May

All your expectations will be met today. You will receive the fruit of your hard work done in the past. You will be in a happy state of mind. However, you are advised to remain careful in some issues.

Gemini : 22 May-21 June

You will plan for certain new ventures today. You will have a way with words that will cast a magic spell on people and bring them closer to you. There may be some issues with your partner, both business and personal. It is not a good day for students as they are required to work harder to achieve their goals.

Cancer : 22 June-22 July

You will receive employment today. Matters relating to studies will be successful. Business will be very good for you. You will spend some quality time with your partner. Health wise, it is predicted to be a good day.

Leo : 23 July-21 August

You will come across opportunities to gain profits. It is a good day for speculations too. The unemployed will receive employment today. Your relationship with your life partner will be cordial. You are advised to donate sweets to a place of worship for good luck.

Virgo : 22 August-23 September

Sudden chances of gaining wealth are foreseen. Matters relating to intellect and studies will be met with success. You may suddenly face old issues. You are advised not to argue with your partner at all in any matter. A big business deal will take place. Health issues may worry. Watering a neem tree will be beneficial.

Libra : 24 September-23 October

Some physical stress is predicted for you. You will recover from some bad debts. Matters relating to speculations will earn you profits. Gaining employment too is on the cards. You will walk on the right path. You are advised to feed a handful of chana dal to a cow for good luck.

Scorpio : 24 October-22 November

Matters relating to your spouse will worry you. There may be some problems with your respect in the society. Sudden chances of gaining wealth will come to you, but you won't be able to take full advantage of the opportunity. It is not a good day for business. Offer Gudhal flower and 5 cloves to Goddess Durga to ease your troubles.

Sagittarius : 23 November-22 December

You will be religiously inclined today. Obstacles on your way will be cleared. Things will go according to your wishes. You may be worried regarding matters relating to employment or business. You are advised to keep your calm when dealing with people in the lower sections of the social strata as you are prone to get angry. Donating a red item will help you have a peaceful day.

Capricorn : 23 December-20 January

You may lose a valuable item today. You are advised not to doubt your partner as that may cause you troubles. There may be something new happening at the business front, which will keep you worried. Your health too may need extra attention today.

Pisces : 20 February-20 March

You will receive the fruit of your hard work today. Your business deals will earn profits. It is a very good day for students and unemployed people. You may remain worried for most of the day. You are advised to donate jaggery along with a yellow item in a temple and take the blessings of the pujari. Also it will be good to offer 5 laddoos to Lord Vishnu to ensure a good day ahead.