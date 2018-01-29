Daily Horoscope: 29th January, 2018

Aries: 21 March-20 April

Your travel will be hassle less and smooth. You are predicted to recover from some bad debts. You may embark on a long journey, but there are chances of injury during the travel, so you are advised to be careful.

Taurus: 21 April-21 May

Your plans will finally take shape. You are advised to keep your valuables safe. Respect in society will increase. Interest in social causes will increase and so will your work.

Gemini: 22 May-21 June

Religious travel is on the cards for you. You will receive the support of elders in the family. Do not undertake matters with a risk factor. It is a good day to start a new business or venture.

Cancer: 22 June-22 July

You are advised to be careful while using vehicles or machinery and also stay away from any task relating to fire. Keep your valuables safe, as there are chances of loss due to a robbery today.

Leo: 23 July-21 August

Your love life will be smooth. Travels will be entertaining. You are predicted to receive the support of elders. Increase in wealth is foreseen.

Virgo: 22 August-23 September

Matters relating to inheritance will bring in profits for you. You will move up in life. You will come across new business opportunities, or even meet new people too. You are advised to stay away from tasks relating to machinery.

Libra: 24 September-23 October

Travel will be good. You will get a chance to savour some tasty dishes today. You will spend some quality and happy time with family, which will make you feel satisfied in life.

Scorpio: 24 October-22 November

You will remain worried due to receiving some bad news. You are advised to stay courageous. Take special care of your spoken words. Health may need attention. Buying of clothes and jewellery is foreseen.

Sagittarius: 23 November-22 December

You will receive the full result of your hard work. However, you will remain restless. Increase in respect is foreseen. Your journey will be fruitful. It is advised to stay away from arguments. Your health may need attention today.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January

You will meet some old friends today. Good news is also on the cards. Precaution in matters in your love life is necessary. If you receive any marriage proposal today, you are highly advised to go ahead with it, as it may prove to be very good for you.

Aquarius: 21 January-19 February

Sudden chance of gaining wealth is foreseen for you today. Do not undertake risky issues. Your travels will be entertaining. You will gain wealth but also lose some of it too. Therefore, you are advised to stay careful.

Pisces: 20 February-20 March

You may suddenly have to deal with bad health today and may also have to visit the hospital. Long travel too is on the cards, in which there are chances of an injury. You are advised to perform abhishek of Lord Shiva with honey and chant the mantra "Om Namah Shivaay" for relief.