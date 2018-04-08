Daily Horoscope: 08 April 2018

It's a routine for most of us Indians to go through our daily horoscope first thing in the morning. That's because we humans are naturally curious. So here we are with your daily dose of predictions for the day.

Horoscope 08 April 2018 | 08 अप्रैल 2018 दैनिक राशिफल | Daily Horoscope Astrology | Boldsky

Aries: 21 March - 20 April



You are advised to exercise precaution while speaking or during illegal money transaction. Appreciating your partner's achievements will motivate them further. Be large hearted and honest with things in life as these are the things that will catapult you into winning people's hearts and eventually achieve success.

Taurus: 21 April - 21 May



You will enjoy good health in spite of your busy schedule. Your hard work and dedication will attract people towards you. This will make things a lot easier for you as people tend you pay more attention to you over other things or people. Your seniors too appreciate your hard work which will put you on cloud nine.

Gemini: 22 May - 21 June



You are advised to stay away from people or situations which may cause arguments. There may be a tiff among your loved ones and you. You may be unnecessarily dragged into an issue which may affect your mental health and zap you of your positive energy. Therefore staying away from such things is strictly advised.

Cancer: 22 June- 22 July



There may be lack of self confidence today which may affect you negatively so you are advised to be careful. Pursuing your goals with full energy and enthusiasm will help you get back your confidence. Self help exercises too will help you fight and win in difficult situations of life.

Leo: 23 July- 21 August



Your mental health will be good today. Taking care of your speech and praising the good qualities of others will help you win their good will, something, that will help you later in life. Your financial issues will be resolved with the help of your parents. Make sure to thank them for it and return the favour as soon as possible.

Virgo: 22 August - 23 September



You are predicted to meet famous and influential people in life today. Socialising will help you connect to the right kind of people and will open up great opportunities. You will tend to feel confident towards yourself. Your day will be relatively good.

Libra: 24 September- 23 October



Arguments will prevail in matters regarding property and wealth inheritance issues. You are advised to deal with these things with a lot of patience and tact. Also consciously trying to prevent arguments will help you stay away from all the negativity. Legally bound matters will not turn out to be in your favour so try to avoid them as much as possible.

Scorpio: 24 October- 22 November



You will recover from some bad debts today which will improve your economic health. New plans will bring in profits. Donations will be given out by you today. Your responsibilities towards your family will increase. Mental issues and tensions will clear off today giving you some much needed relief.

Sagittarius: 23 November- 22 December



You may face some problems in your daily schedule due to some of your family members today. There will be a magnetic attraction that you have towards your family which will cause issues for you for some times. These issues need to be solved with utmost care and precaution so as to not upset your dear ones.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January



You may have to pay from someone else's negligence today. Make sure to keep good company always and try to take decisions on our own, without other people's influence. Using something before buying it will help you assess its worth and value for you and save you from loss.

Aquarius: 21 January- 19 February



New sources of earning wealth will open up for you today. For employed people, some issues will cause your mind to go on an overdrive, giving you a headache. Taking up matters one by one and going to the root cause of it will help you solve problems easily. They will also serve as a learning lesson for you so keep these issues in mind so as to not repeat mistakes again.

Pisces: 20 February- 20 March



You are advised to be very careful in matters relating to speculations as you can go either way with them. Take the advice of experts in the field to stay away from losses. You may suffer from hiccups today. Your careless nature may be a cause of concern to your parents. However, new plans will bring in profits for you.