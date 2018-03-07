Subscribe to Boldsky
Daily Horoscope: 7th March, 2018

Posted By: Shabana kachhi
Our sky is divided into 12 zodiac constellations. The date and time of our birth determines the zodiac house we are born in. Each zodiac sign has certain quality traits. These traits dominate our life most of the time. 

The nine planets in our solar system represent the energies in life. For example, the planets Mars is known to bring prosperity and wealth, Jupiter represents a happy married life and so on. Thus, we are able to predict our future by learning about the presence of these planets in our zodiac.

So, here is your daily horoscope for March 7th, 2018. Take a look.

Aries: 21 March-20 April

Increase in unnecessary expenses is foreseen. You are predicted to take a loan. Keeping all your valuables safely should be your priority for today.

Taurus: 21 April-21 May

You are predicted to recover from some bad debts. Business travels will be successful. Your enemies will try to harm you today.

Gemini: 22 May-21 June

Your position at work will increase. New plans will culminate. You may have to make frequent trips to the court regarding some legal issues.

Cancer: 22 June-22 July

You will be inclined towards religious events today. Legal hurdles will clear off. You will come across chances to increase wealth. Happiness will prevail in your life.

Leo: 23 July-21 August

Matters relating to vehicles and machinery will cause you harm. Do not embroil yourself in unnecessary matters. You may be upset about things not going your way.

Virgo: 22 August-23 September

Legal matters will trouble you today. Your enemies too will try to harm you. However, your love life will be successful.

Libra: 24 September-23 October

Success in examinations is predicted for you today. Matters relating to inheritance will bring in profits for you.

Scorpio: 24 October-22 November

You may fall ill due to overeating of some delicious food, so you are advised to be careful. Students will achieve success today. Increase in profits is foreseen.

Sagittarius: 23 November-22 December

Your day will be particularly hectic but will not give you much profit. Bad news may trouble you today. You are advised to have a lot of patience with regards to certain matters.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January

Your hard work will pay off. Increase in work is foreseen. Your respect in society will raise.

Aquarius: 21 January-19 February

You are predicted to meet some old relatives today and receive happy news. Business will earn you profits.

Pisces: 20 February-20 March

The unemployed will receive employment today. You will try to improve your financial health and will succeed too. Buying of new clothes is predicted. Business travels will bring in profits for you.

