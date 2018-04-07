Daily Horoscope: 07 April 2018

We are back with your daily horoscope for today. We decode the language of the stars and tell you about your future.

Some zodiac signs have good health and wealth in stores for them while some zodiac signs will have a smooth love life. Read on to know what is in store for your zodiac sign today.

Horoscope 07 April 2018 | 07 अप्रैल 2018 दैनिक राशिफल | Daily Horoscope Astrology | Boldsky

Aries: 21 March - 20 April

You may have to face some financial issues today. But you are advised to deal with difficult times with a lot of patience. For the employed, you may come across many chances too shine at work. So keep your eyes and ears open and grab every opportunity to receive. Your hard work will pay off and you will also get you show case your talent in front of your seniors.

Taurus: 21 April - 21 May



In case you are thinking of a job change, you will come across exiting opportunities. Good times are ahead for you as you may grab a promotion or even an increment in salary. But make sure not to get over confident or be haughty about your success as it may not go well with your colleagues.

Gemini: 22 May - 21 June



Some health issues may trouble you today. Have patience and control over your emotions. Positive changes are in stores for you in business or job, whichever field you belong to. These changes bring a much needed relief for you from the issues you may have been facing from some time.

Cancer: 22 June- 22 July



It is a good day for you in terms of entertainment and travels. Your business is predicted to expand and prosper, giving you happy times. Increase in respect and recognition is foreseen for you at work place. However, there may be some change in your job, which will help you step out of your comfort zone and realise your full potential.

Leo: 23 July- 21 August



Things at work might get delayed which will be the cause of your mental irritation today. Your enthusiasm and happiness might too get affected by this. You will have to think clearly before taking a decision. Matters relating to speculations will need thought as there may be chances of a bad investment and you would certainly not want to start your weekend on a bad note.

Virgo: 22 August - 23 September



Your day will be auspicious and filled with joy. Increase in wealth is foreseen for you along with a peaceful environment at home. Business wise, you are predicted to earn profits. It will be a day with loads of highs for you. Make sure to stay grounded as that is what will ultimately attract positives vibes to you. You might receive good news. Relations with your spouse will be cordial.

Libra: 24 September- 23 October



You will have to solve problems with a lot of peace and tact. Avoid taking hasty decisions, especially those driven by emotions. Employed people will find old issues getting back at them. You will have to work harder than usual to attain results but you definitely get the fruit of your work.

Scorpio: 24 October- 22 November



You will high on anger and pride today. Results will not be as expected. There may be some unfortunate incidents in your family because of which there may be unrest at home. You are advised to take care while walking or travelling alone as accidents are foreseen for you. Keeping a positive outlook towards life will help you get through bad times.

Sagittarius: 23 November- 22 December



You may come across unnecessary expenses today due to which you will suffer from losses. However, your economic condition will be stable. Buying of land, house or vehicle is foreseen. You are strictly advised not to give out loans to anyone today as the time is not right and you will have very less chances of recovering it in the future.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January



Your work load will increase. For employed people, you will find yourself in a strong position at work where you will excel and take over added responsibilities rather effortlessly. This will put you at the forefront for a lucrative promotion, which you truly deserve. Change will take place in your life, but for good.

Aquarius: 21 January- 19 February



There will be some marital discord between your spouse and you today. However, you will receive full support of your brother and sister. You are advised to stay careful of your colleagues at work as you may be cheated by them. Do not trust anyone or share confidential details with them as it will land you in a hot soup.

Pisces: 20 February- 20 March



Increase in peace and happiness in life is predicted for you. People will respect you more in the society. People in the field of business or employment will experience a positive change in their lives which will change the way they work.