Daily Horoscope: 05 April 2018

Everything in this world is temporary, be it wealth, family or friends. Our fate too sees a lot of changes throughout our lives. All of us go through good times and bad times as well. Our horoscope helps guide us through these times.

Here is your Daily Horoscope for April 5th, 2018.

Aries: 21 March - 20 April



You may have to pay extra attention to your work today. You will gain importance too at your work place. On the domestic front, there are a lot of happy times in store for you. Expense towards upkeep of vehicle is foreseen. You are predicted to spend quality time with your family, which is something that will give you both physical and mental happiness.

Taurus: 21 April - 21 May



Placing your trust upon friends will benefit you greatly today. Things in family life will be peaceful and joyous. Buying of a new valuable item is foreseen for you, but make sure you have the budget for it. You will receive government support in legal matters, which will come as a big relief for you. It is a good time to gain new knowledge, as you will gain exceptionally from it.

Gemini: 22 May - 21 June



Matters relating to family may trouble you today, as good and bad times are predicted. Meeting with influential people such as a politician or a bureaucrat may bring you immense benefits. Take care of your speech, as being polite will help you get things your way. You may be a part of a fun event or a wedding today. However, you are advised to postpone travels if any.

Leo: 23 July- 21 August



It is an auspicious time for you to receive good news from your child today. You may spend lavishly on comfort seeking things and entertainment purposes as well. Not planning your budget in advance may put you in a tight situation financially. An improvement is predicted in your standard of living. Ailments due to change in weather may trouble you today. You are required to be at peace with things around you and keep calm even in stressful situations, as it will carve a way for you to work things out your way.

Virgo: 22 August - 23 September



Your economic problems will be resolved. You will have to take extra care of your health, as your busy schedule may take a toll on you. Try to keep a healthy environment and peace among family members at home. Health wise, change of season may trouble you a bit, so you are advised to take necessary precautions, as prevention is always better than cure.

Libra: 24 September - 23 October



You will get due recognition at work. Your seniors at work will praise your dedication towards work. Business will see expected returns as well. Tasks at work will move at a fast pace and things will get done speedily. This will lead to work and time optimisation, as you will be able to accomplish more in less time.

Scorpio: 24 October - 22 November



Your hard work will finally pay off, as you are predicted to receive huge returns for the time and effort you put in. Things at the domestic front will be peaceful and happy. Your work will take up most of your time and mental energy as well. But remember there is no success without some hard work and when the stars are in favour, good returns are guaranteed as well.

Sagittarius: 23 November - 22 December



You may have to face some issue in business today. Health issue of a particular family member will remain the cause of your concern through most parts of the day. Avoid placing your trust on strangers as you may be left completely disappointed. However, you are predicted to gain from speculations and lottery.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January



Your business is predicted to grow and prosper, which is a positive point in your life today. An old health issue may suddenly crop up and trouble you again. All your plans will be implemented successfully with the help of your dear ones today. Your friends will offer you their whole-hearted support. Always take the advice of elders before taking a decision. You may surprise your spouse with a gift.

Aquarius: 21 January - 19 February



Your love life will be cordial and peaceful. Things at work front too are looking great with events working out in your favour. You are predicted to receive good news through the medium of telephone. At the domestic front, an auspicious event will be held at home, which will bring peace and tranquillity to your life.

Pisces: 20 February- 20 March



You may be surrounded with unnecessary tensions, which may bog you down mentally. Things may not work out in your favour. Make sure to keep your targets and intentions hidden, as your enemies will actively try to sabotage your plans. However, business travels will be fruitful. Increase in profits in business is foreseen as your business is predicted to expand and prosper.