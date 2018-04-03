Daily Horoscope: 03 April 2018

We all want some guiding force in our lives. Something that tells us what will bring us success or what are the things that we need to be aware of. Our Daily horoscope will tell you exactly this. Read on to know about the major events of your day so that you can always plan ahead.

Here is your Daily Horoscope for 3rd April 2018.

Aries: 21 March - 20 April



You may have to face some health issues today, especially people struggling with fluctuating blood pressure. You are advised to take special care of your diet. Economy wise, your day will be average. When going out shopping, try to limit your expenses to buy things absolutely necessary as there are chances of unnecessary expenses. Your life partner may cause you some troubles. Make sure to talk things out before they escalate. Staying away from business partnerships and litigations is advised for you. It is not a good day for travels.

Taurus: 21 April - 21 May



Argument with your father regarding an issue is predicted for you today. You are advised to strictly mind your words as they can badly hurt his sentiments. You will receive wealth as expected today. Speculations will earn profits for you today. Business people need to remain extra cautious today. Do not trust your partners blindly as it might lead to a huge loss for you. You may not be able to spend enough time with your life partner and children today, which will be the reason for their sorrow.

Gemini: 22 May - 21 June



It is not a good day to take decisions relating to speculations. Your economic position will improve as new sources of income will open up. However, this may even mean increase in expenses for you. You will be in a happy state of mind. Neglecting your life partner may cause tensions in your domestic life. Try to spend time with them or take them on a date to get your relationship back in tract. Good things are on the way at your work place. You are predicted to put your heart and soul for which you will receive success too. Do not worry too much regarding your health as relaxation of body and mind is the ultimate cure for all illnesses.

Cancer: 22 June- 22 July



You are advised to strictly take control of your temper as you may lose your love open due to anger issues. It is not such a great day in terms of finances so keep your expenses under control as unnecessary expenditure may make your budget go off balance. There may be some tensions between family members. Dealing things with patience may help you sail through the day. Sharing your problems with your life partner may help you relax. They may also help you find solution to it. You may find it difficult to find time for yourself in your busy schedule. Sudden travels may be very hectic and difficult for some.

Leo: 23 July- 21 August



You will experience marital bliss today, something which has stayed away from you from a long time. Your partner may be lovingly inclined towards you today. You are advised too strictly follow your budget to keep your economy balanced. It is a good day for romance. You may go on a outing with your love interest to your favourite place. However, some long forgotten issue may crop back between your friend and you, unexpectedly while having a jovial time. It is a very good day for students, especially for those appearing for competitive exams. Following an exercise routine daily will help you maintain your good health in the long run.

Virgo: 22 August - 23 September



You will find yourself enjoying some peace of mind along with enjoying the finer things in life. Financially, you will experience profits today. You will benefit from shares bought some time back. Marital bliss too is predicted for you today. Your partner has a good surprise in stores for you. However, you might want to keep an eye on your kids and the company they keep as they may be steered into the wrong direction. Health wise, you may face some issues today.

Libra: 24 September- 23 October



Ailments relating to the eyes or teeth may cause you trouble today. You are advised to visit a doctor in such cases instead of ignoring the pain. A huge gain in the finances is predicted for you today. Buying an expensive gift for your life partner today will make them feel loved and special. You may exhaust yourself physically and mentally due to excess work pressure. Arguments with a family member may disturb peace at home. You are advised to think carefully before making promises as you may not be able to fulfil them.

Scorpio: 24 October- 22 November



Receiving help from colleagues and seniors will make tasks move at a fast pace at work. You will be filled with enthusiasm today and you will achieve success due to your thoughts. However, you are advised to be sure of the people you deal financially with. Decisions relating speculations too should be taken with care. It is a good day to buy items today whose value will increase in the future. Marital bliss is predicted. The support and love you will receive from your partner will increase your confidence. You are advised to stay away from fried foods as they may cause a whole lot of stomach problems for you.

Sagittarius: 23 November- 22 December



You will be somewhat restless today. Taking walk in the open will help relax your mind. Financially, your day will be average. You are predicted to meet some influential people who will be introduced to you by your friends. These contacts are going to greatly benefit you in the future. Avoid being a part of discussions or gossips at work place as these may put you in trouble. You are advised to direct all your energies at work. There may be an argument with your life partner regarding an issue. It is a good day for travels. Make sure to take the blessings of your parents before setting out to work.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January



You will find yourself full of self-confidence and improvement today. Any plans made by you will succeed. Investments in property are going to earn you good profits today. Your energy and freshness will be infectious. You will try to finish all your impending work as soon as possible so that you can spend a good time with your family in the weekend. Receiving happy news in the evening will put you in high spirits. However, you are advised to exercise precaution while riding a vehicle as accidents are foreseen.

Aquarius: 21 January- 19 February



You may not like the point of view put across by your family members today but you are advised not to go against their wishes too. Your bad attitude may disturb your parents. Your day isn't great financially as increase in expenses may put mental strain on you. Argument with your little brother or sister is foreseen. Have patience while dealing with such issues. This is the time for you to forget all your disappointments and worries and not waste time delving in the past. There may be a pooja or Havan at home today.

Pisces: 20 February- 20 March



You may want to travel and spend your money today but you are advised against it as it may put a strain on your finances. Your love life needs to be controlled as your excess possessiveness can ruin your relationship. You may experience fatigue due to excess work pressure. But do remember that health is wealth so make sure to take adequate rest too. Bad health of your spouse may be the reason of your worries today. Your mental worries can be addressed through meditation.